New developments in case of South Shores School teacher

DECATUR — The principal and teacher at South Shores School have both been reassigned.

Kristi Mullinix has been named principal of South Shores to replace Geneka Gully, who has been reassigned as a floating administrator and will fill in when a principal is sick or otherwise must be absent.

Jaime Goodman, an art teacher at South Shores, will be reassigned elsewhere in the district, but no decision has yet been made as to where.

The Herald & Review through the Freedom of Information Act obtained emails between district staff members on how they would respond to the incident. In one email, Goodman thanks Gully for her support and asks for another adult to be present in her classroom the following week.

A grand jury voted against moving forward with charges against Goodman and Macon County State's Attorney Scott Reuter said he will present that decision at a hearing scheduled on Oct. 22.

Gully was not accused or implicated in the case.

Gully and Goodman were not immediately available to talk about the case on Tuesday.

Mullinix previously served as assistant principal at Dennis School's Kaleidoscope campus and her new position is on the Tuesday school board agenda for approval.

