New graduation requirements are likely in Illinois. Here's what's planned.

"At a glance, we have the teachers to teach all these requirements, but since they are not a current requirement, we may have to hire more teachers with specific certification or change teaching assignments of teachers that have the certifications already.”

As part of the increased requirements, history classes must include pre-enslavement Black people from 3,000 B.C. to A.D. 1619 and study of the reasons Black people came to be enslaved, along with the American civil rights renaissance. Dase said this is already being addressed in Decatur schools through the Resolution on Racism, an ongoing effort in the district to alter curriculum and culture.

“We are also communicating that United States history content which includes African American and non-white history must be taught in its entirety to include others. AfricanAmerican and non-white history is U.S. history and must be taught as that,” Dase said.

Principal Sean German at Argenta-Oreana High School said his main worry is not about providing the courses, but filling students' schedules to the point they can't pursue their interests.