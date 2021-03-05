New graduation requirements are likely in Illinois. Here's what's planned.

DECATUR – New graduation criteria are likely on the way for Illinois high school students.
Among the new requirements are two years of laboratory science – not just “science” – and two years of foreign language.
They are part of Amendment 3, introduced by Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, and mark a shift in what's taught in classrooms.
Here's a look at what is included in the package:
The background
The General Assembly approved the 218-page omnibus education bill during the lame-duck session earlier this year. The legislation, House Bill 2170, was a focus area of the Legislative Black Caucus to address inequities in the education system.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the legislation.
The changes
The laboratory science requirement applies to students entering ninth grade beginning in the 2024-25 school year, and the foreign language requirement for ninth-graders entering in 2028-29. Legislators have said the delay in the foreign language requirement was a drafting error and they plan to move that date up in later legislation.
Students will also be required to take one course that includes “intensive instruction in computer literacy” but that instruction can be included in another class, such as English.
The additional requirements were intended to align graduation requirements with admission standards at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Lightford said the new computer requirement was added to address inequity in Illinois schools, ensuring Black and other marginalized students have the same opportunities as white students, “helping young adults of every background succeed in higher education.”
“Our children should be graduating high school prepared to be productive adults, and that starts with what we require them to learn,” said Lightford, lead sponsor for the bill.
The concerns
The change has received some push back, including from Illinois State Board of Education member Susie Morrison, of Carlinville. During a board meeting, she said the changes send the message that "that somebody has decided that two years of a foreign language class are more important than art, more important than music, more important than career and technical education courses, in a school day that is already so full and so very limited with time."
One concern with the new requirements is that Illinois, like most of the country, is suffering a teacher shortage, with almost 4,500 positions unfilled statewide this academic year. Foreign language and science are two of the subject areas with the most acute needs, along with special education.
The Herald & Review last week reported about an Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools survey showing nearly eight of 10 school districts can't fill vacancies. The east-central part of the state, which includes Decatur, reported having an even tougher time.
“This will greatly impact DPS as we must do a complete analysis of our teacher credentials to see who qualifies to teach these courses and, depending on the number of qualified teachers that want to teach these courses, we may have to hire additional staff to teach these courses, and that is something we fully anticipate with the current world language as an optional course and not a required course,” said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Decatur Public Schools.
He continued, “Requiring two years may force us to increase our offerings of world language/foreign language courses. Laboratory sciences is not a current graduation requirement for DPS students, but we offer laboratory science courses. We may have to expand our offerings of laboratory science courses, which would mean more sections/ classes and more teachers to hire in the hard-to-fill area of science. Computer literacy content may be covered in one or more of our consumer education courses."
The next steps
Dase said they'll have to adjust resources.
"At a glance, we have the teachers to teach all these requirements, but since they are not a current requirement, we may have to hire more teachers with specific certification or change teaching assignments of teachers that have the certifications already.”
As part of the increased requirements, history classes must include pre-enslavement Black people from 3,000 B.C. to A.D. 1619 and study of the reasons Black people came to be enslaved, along with the American civil rights renaissance. Dase said this is already being addressed in Decatur schools through the Resolution on Racism, an ongoing effort in the district to alter curriculum and culture.
“We are also communicating that United States history content which includes African American and non-white history must be taught in its entirety to include others. AfricanAmerican and non-white history is U.S. history and must be taught as that,” Dase said.
Principal Sean German at Argenta-Oreana High School said his main worry is not about providing the courses, but filling students' schedules to the point they can't pursue their interests.
“I am concerned that the addition of graduation requirements will limit our students on the number of elective courses that they can select,” German said. “Electives such as art, band and choir may be negatively impacted by a decrease in participation numbers due to increased graduation requirements. This may have a similar impact on other programs such as our business department, family and consumer sciences, as well as our students attending the Heartland Region Technical Academy.”
The majority of Warrensburg-Latham High School students already take two laboratory science courses, said Superintendent Cheryl Warner, and the school offers four levels of foreign language, but increased enrollment could mean needing more teachers to provide enough space if all students must take those classes. Finding them is the problem.
“We had been dealing with a major teacher shortage prior to the pandemic and unfortunately, we predict this will get worse,” Warner said. “Foreign language is a particularly difficult position to fill due to this shortage. I spent the last three years attempting to recruit student teachers in the area of foreign language in my prior school district, anticipating a retirement, and universities just did not have the candidates.”
