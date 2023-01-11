New gun law creates problems for gun shop owners, customers

MACON — Empty spaces on the walls and hours spent calling customers are the results of the new Illinois gun law for The Bullet Trap.

Owner Dan Cooley and his staff spent much of Wednesday looking at recent orders and contacting customers who had already ordered and paid for guns that are banned under the legislation, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday.

Customers whose background checks are underway or, in some cases, have come back, will not be able to pick up their guns, and the inventory that falls under the new law had to be put away and can't be sold to Illinois buyers.

The new law bans the sale of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines

“We're in the process of notifying customers that have bought guns for refunds,” Cooley said. “Guns have been here for delivery that we can't go ahead and transfer, so it's created a huge problem for us. We've pulled our guns down that don't meet the requirements for the new bill as well as the magazines on the wall over there. We're just trying to get up to speed as to what this bill's real effect is.”

And because the law went into effect immediately, he added, dealers had no opportunity to make arrangements.

“I encourage everyone to go out and contribute to their favorite organization for gun rights,” he said. Links to Illinois chapters of gun rights organizations are on his store's Facebook page, he added. “It's important that we fight this bill, and it's already in motion. There will be an injunction filed some time next week, hopefully.”

If an injunction is filed, he said, dealers will be able to transfer guns already sold to customers while the case makes its way through the courts.

John Hoyt, owner of Guns Galore in Lincoln, and Dave Clark, owner of X Ring Custom in Toledo, said the new law could easily put them out of business.

"It's almost half of what we would normally have on sale here, over half the guns," Clark said Wednesday, noting the new law bans $750,000 worth of merchandise from his Cumberland County store. "(The new law) will put me put of business unless we get lawsuits against it and an injunction."

Hoyt was in the same situation.

"All of my best sellers fall in that category," he said.

Both said they plan to look at what options are left to sell that sort of stock, such as selling to out-of-state buyers.

Hoyt does not believe criminals will abide by the new law anyway, and doubts that the new restrictions will severely impact organized crime. Disrupting gang activity is the only way to actually change things, Hoyt said.

Attempts to limit weapons in these categories are not unique to Illinois or to the Pritzker administration in Illinois history, he said. He also questions the constitutionality of the new law, saying similar attempts have been made before.

Clark said his understanding of the new law is that his only option for selling his now-banned merchandise is to sell to dealers out of state, and that he only has 60 days to do this. However, Clark said he is still studying the document, which is over 100 pages long.

In the meantime, Clark said he is optimistic that lawsuits filed by various firearms rights advocacy groups will result in an injunction on the new law.

"They are ready to take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary," Clark said. He added that the new restrictions will likely be the main topic of a Guns Save Life meeting on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 12, in Charleston.

