New Johns Hill Magnet School a 'container of gifts'

Students in Kathy Balamos Ganley's seventh-grade art class at Johns Hill will be the first to graduate from the new building. They are studying architecture, notably Frank Lloyd Wright's work, and Ganley asked Cyrulik to join a Google Classroom meeting to discuss the process of designing their new school.

Architects have four tools to use, Cyrulik said: form, texture, color and light. The building will be mostly done in grays and whites, with plenty of blank wall space on which to display the work of the young artists at the school, but for the few pops of color, BLDD chose to use red for its attention-getting qualities. Though the architects can't control natural light, they can design a building to take the most advantage of it.

“Since you're an arts program, we want people to see art and light when they walk up to the building,” he said. “We wanted you to be delighted and to notice little nuances.”

The sign on the front of the building will be in red, and inside, the staircase will be red and designed to look like a ribbon, he said.

“We have a special opportunity because we have a new school building being built outside the window and a talented architect who designed it to teach us about it,” Ganley said.