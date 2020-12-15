 Skip to main content
New Kimler Gym design approved by Argenta-Oreana board
ARGENTA — The Argenta-Oreana school board on Monday approved a final design for the replacement for Kimler Gym.

The historic structure was deemed unsafe in October after inspections in September revealed the north and south walls are leaning outward at the top and the walls do not include structural reinforcements such as rebar. The tension bars on the north and south sides were never properly anchored into the block or brick. Kimler was built 70 years ago and building codes have changes since then.

Superintendent Damian Jones said demolition of the existing gym will begin in January and is expected to take six weeks. Construction of the new gym will begin in May with anticipated completion by December 2021. BLDD Architects created the design.

The board approved preliminary designs in November and has applied to the Illinois State Board of Education for approval to use health/life/safety funds to pay for the replacement gym.

"We will likely have an open house when the gym is completed," Jones said. "It may correspond to the first home event to be held in the gym. We really don't have anything planned out yet as owner occupancy is approximately 13 months from now."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

