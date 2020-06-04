New Macon County online book club aims to start conversations about race

DECATUR — The idea of a book club to learn more about racial issues appealed to Sharon Renfro instantly.
“I'm a teacher and have a responsibility to understand where my students are from and their background and let them know that we support them,” said Renfro, a mother of four who will teach preschool in Decatur Public Schools in the fall. “I feel really strongly that all of us as mothers and teachers have a responsibility to build safer, more accepting community, and that I have a responsibility to better educate myself and be a better community member and never stop growing to model for my kids.”
Discourse on Racial Difference: A Macon County, IL Book Club was started on Facebook by Julia Livingston, director of Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Renfro has known Livingston for years through the three Livingston children and because their families were neighbors, so when Livingston posted on Facebook that she wanted to start a book club with racial education as the focus, Renfro was all in.
In light of current events, with protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and now-fired police officers charged with his murder, Livingston said, she wanted to do something that was positive and helpful.
“I'm always interested in helping the community and, for me, everything that's been going on is personal,” Livingston said. “As a person of color with a family of color, working for an organization that advocates for children of color and other children, I feel like there's been so many emotions I've been processing, and everybody's dealing with a lot of emotions.”
As an avid reader who has degrees in African-American and American literature, Livingston felt she possibly had more experience in learning to process those emotions, and could help others do so as well. She taught literature at the college level some years ago, before her current career. A book club seemed an obvious choice.
“(A book club) was a really quick thought I had,” she said. “We have three kids here we're trying to prepare for situations and honestly we are also rehabilitating them from situations they've already dealt with as children, and my goal, it is what it is for my husband and I, I grew up here and I need this community to be better for my kids.”
She said if she could suggest books to read and start discussions, online at first and in person down the road, it would help people open up to each other.
“We need open conversations on race,” she said. “It is uncomfortable, but we have to get beyond that discomfort.”
Members are asked to be kind, thoughtful and logical in their discussions, seeking to learn from each other in positive ways. Livingston has also provided some suggestions for books for kids for families who want to open up conversations with their children as well.
In only a couple of days, more than 350 people had signed up for the club, and because Livingston thrives on organization and planning, she's already chosen books for the entire summer, set up partnerships with the Decatur Public Library and the Community Foundation, and has a schedule that includes time to read the books and discussion meetings. She even researched where to obtain the books in various formats, digital and physical books, to meet the preferences of the members.
The first thing she'd like members to do is watch the documentary, “When They See Us,” which is available on Netflix and deals with the Central Park 5. In 1989, a 28-year-old white woman who had gone jogging in New York's Central Park was found beaten and raped and was in a coma for 12 days. Five young black and Hispanic men were convicted of the attack, but it eventually came out that they were not guilty. Their coerced confessions and the fact that the DNA from the rape kit didn't match theirs didn't prevent conviction, but in 2002, the real culprit, Matias Reyes, confessed. His DNA did match and he knew details that had not been released to the public.
That incident is part of history, Livingston said, and knowing history is an important part of understanding.
“Unfortunately, I don't think people are educated enough or aware enough of what's gone on in the country, and once they're given that information, they'll be able to process a better sense of understanding,” Livingston said. “There has to be consensus before you can move on and people struggle with that.”
