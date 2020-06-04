New Macon County online book club aims to start conversations about race

“We need open conversations on race,” she said. “It is uncomfortable, but we have to get beyond that discomfort.”

Members are asked to be kind, thoughtful and logical in their discussions, seeking to learn from each other in positive ways. Livingston has also provided some suggestions for books for kids for families who want to open up conversations with their children as well.

In only a couple of days, more than 350 people had signed up for the club, and because Livingston thrives on organization and planning, she's already chosen books for the entire summer, set up partnerships with the Decatur Public Library and the Community Foundation, and has a schedule that includes time to read the books and discussion meetings. She even researched where to obtain the books in various formats, digital and physical books, to meet the preferences of the members.