New order by Gov. Pritzker gives schools more flexibility amid coronavirus shutdown but leaves door open to extending school year

CHICAGO — A Friday executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives Illinois school districts more flexibility in quickly responding to the coronavirus pandemic amid the statewide school shutdown.

The order suspends certain rules governing school terms and attendance and empowers the Illinois State Board of Education to define acceptable outlines of remote learning.

Questions remain about what this means for individual schools, which have been closed by executive order since March 17, and how e-learning may be enforced while classroom instruction is suspended.

For example, the new order suspends the method for calculating daily attendance but also states it “shall not be construed as relieving school districts” of the requirement to provide at least 176 days of student attendance during a school year.

