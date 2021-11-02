 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New playgrounds coming for 4 Decatur schools

  • Updated
  • 0
garfield-playground-02-100119.JPG

Old equipment currently fills the playground at Garfield Montessori School. A successful effort to raise money to update the playground will result in new equipment being installed at the former Thomas Jefferson School building when the Montessori schools merge there next year. The new equipment is geared toward the primary grades. A campaign is underway to purchase pre-k friendly playground equipment.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours.SEE MORE: FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years OldThe Food and Drug Administration already has OK'd the kid-size doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults as safe and effective for the younger age group. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines, and its advisers unanimously decided Pfizer's shots should be opened to 28 million youngsters.If the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off as expected, it will mark the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

DECATUR — Four Decatur elementary schools will soon have new playground equipment after the Decatur school board voted in favor of a bid from Game Time at its Tuesday meeting.

The cost for the equipment for new playgrounds at Muffley, South Shores, American Dreamer STEM Academy and Hope Academy will be $425,262 and will be covered by CARES Grant COVID relief funds. One of the goals of the district in spending the CARES money is to support more outdoor play time for students. The playground upgrades will be done in three phases, with other district buildings to receive new equipment in later phases over the next couple of years.

The equipment will be manufactured over the winter months for installation in the spring.

In the past, parent organizations raised money for new playground equipment, which meant that some schools had more than other schools , said Mary Ann Schloz, assistant director of finance, grants, and special projects.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown asked which phase would include Franklin Grove School, and Schloz said that has yet to be determined.

The new playgrounds will include sensory wave seats, jazz combo sets, and accessible swings. The bid does not include surfacing, which will be put out for bid later.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police and community gather to honor fallen Illinois officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News