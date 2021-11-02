New playgrounds coming for 4 Decatur schools

DECATUR — Four Decatur elementary schools will soon have new playground equipment after the Decatur school board voted in favor of a bid from Game Time at its Tuesday meeting.

The cost for the equipment for new playgrounds at Muffley, South Shores, American Dreamer STEM Academy and Hope Academy will be $425,262 and will be covered by CARES Grant COVID relief funds. One of the goals of the district in spending the CARES money is to support more outdoor play time for students. The playground upgrades will be done in three phases, with other district buildings to receive new equipment in later phases over the next couple of years.

The equipment will be manufactured over the winter months for installation in the spring.

In the past, parent organizations raised money for new playground equipment, which meant that some schools had more than other schools , said Mary Ann Schloz, assistant director of finance, grants, and special projects.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown asked which phase would include Franklin Grove School, and Schloz said that has yet to be determined.

The new playgrounds will include sensory wave seats, jazz combo sets, and accessible swings. The bid does not include surfacing, which will be put out for bid later.

