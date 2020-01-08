New program to train teachers for Central, Southern Illinois

In return they must commit to at least four years of teaching at an understaffed school in one of five regions: The jurisdictions of the Regional Offices of Education No. 3 (in Vandalia), No. 13 (in Mount Vernon), No. 39 (in Decatur), No. 40 (in Carlinville) and 47 (in Sterling).

During and after their student teaching, Accelerators will be mentored by a fellow teacher, Mather said. They'll also be given one day off per week to complete coursework and will be guaranteed employment upon completion of the program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In Southern Illinois, Centralia High School has already signed on to host an Accelerator, Mather said, and other schools in the Mount Vernon area are expected to follow suit.

"We are thrilled with the support from the state legislature and governor, and right now the goal is to ensure they see this as a valuable approach to addressing the teacher shortage going forward," Mather said.

That shortage is mounting in Illinois, projected to reach 20,000 educators by 2025.

With applications still open for another month, the Accelerators program has already received 118 applicants, Mather said, more than two for every available spot.