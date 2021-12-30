NEWSMAKERS 2021: Watch now: Decatur Public Schools have eventful year

DECATUR — It's been an eventful year for Decatur Public Schools.

The year has included the departure of its superintendent, students moving into newly-constructed buildings, older buildings welcoming new students and getting new names and all of this taking place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create challenges.

Those challenges presented themselves at the beginning of 2021, as school officials planned a return to in-person learning following months of remote learning because of the pandemic.

Plans to return to class on Jan. 19 were derailed by a lack of bus drivers to transport students. The return date was initially pushed back to Feb. 8. As busing issues continued, it was decided to start with a modified attendance schedule after spring break in March to allow more time to recruit bus drivers.

Emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Herald & Review showed that district officials knew as early as October 2020 that Alltown Bus Service, the district's transportation provider, was experiencing significant staff shortages and that the school board was not informed of this until Jan. 12, just days before students were expecting to return to class.

Classes did begin in person on March 22, but bus driver shortages continued to plague the district. Since classes resumed for a new school year in August, as many as 13 bus routes a week could not run, leaving families to get kids to school on their own or have their students learn at home by remote, even though schools were open to all students the full five days a week.

Former Director of Operations Henry Walker has since left the district and was replaced by Kimmy Taylor, coordinator of transportation, with the assistance of retired coordinator Randy Dotson. The two of them have worked “furiously,” as Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams phrased it, to reorganize the bus routes to allow every student who qualifies for transportation to have a bus to ride. That meant staggering start times for buildings and that some kids will have a different bus stop place and time, and some will be on buses longer.

Under state guidelines, only students who live 1.5 miles or further from their building qualify for the bus unless there are mitigating circumstances such as a dangerously busy road that the student would have to cross. Those changes will take effect when students return to school on Jan. 5. Families were to receive letters before winter break began outlining how the changes would affect their students.

Another change this year is that Superintendent Paul Fregeau left the district effective July 1 to take a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. In July, Bobbi Williams, retired assistant superintendent, was named interim superintendent for Decatur while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

The board announced Wednesday that it had identified two finalists, and scheduled virtual gatherings for Jan. 5 to allow the community to meet with them, ask questions and offer feedback the board will use to make its final decision. The candidates have not been identified and it was unknown if the district planned to do so prior to the virtual meetings. Visit www.dps61.org/superintendentsearch to get the link for those meetings, scheduled for 6 and 7:15 p.m. Jan. 5.

The board has indicated that it would like to have a new superintendent hired this spring.

The selection of a new superintendent and other decisions related to the district's operation are being made by a board that includes four new members after incumbents Beth Nolan, Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe and Courtney Carson decided not to seek reelection after four years of service. The new board members are Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider. They elected veteran board member Dan Oakes to be school board president, and Andrew Taylor, elected in 2019, was named vice president.

Building changes were also significant. Williams noted in a recent board meeting that the building consolidations during a pandemic, though long planned as part of the BOLD Facilities Plan put forward by Fregeau early in his tenure, were a challenge. Oak Grove School closed and students were moved to Franklin, rechristened Franklin Grove; the two Montessori buildings, Garfield and Enterprise, combined at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School, remodeled and rechristened Montessori Academy for Peace; Stevenson closed and students moved to a renovated Parsons School; French Academy moved to the former Enterprise building, renamed American Dreamer STEM Academy; Johns Hill Magnet School moved to a new erected building. Oak Grove and the old Johns Hill building have both been demolished. Harris School has been renamed William Harris Learning Academy and serves as the district's alternative school. The school board voted to retain Stevenson and Garfield's buildings in case they are needed in the future, and approved boundary changes which resulted in about 180 students being assigned to different buildings.

Looking ahead, the board approved a “reset” for student discipline that has been an issue since the return to in-person learning. Plans include student identification badges, metal-detecting wands, and a larger number of security guards, including in elementary buildings. A “boot camp” will be held the first week of January to update staff on the student code of conduct and the changes in store, and training in de-escalation techniques, restorative justice – talking through problems and finding solutions instead of always choosing punishment as a consequence – and cultural awareness is in store.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

