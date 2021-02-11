Niantic-Harristown graduate Michael Pyle part of Vice President Kamala Harris' economic policy team

Because of COVID-19, Pyle is working remotely from home like so many other people, in what he jokingly calls the Brooklyn White House, but on Feb. 5 he made his first in-person trip to his new workplace, the actual White House, to meet with Harris on a topic especially dear to his heart: helping small businesses get back up and running after the pandemic shutdowns.

“My dad was a small business owner, and that has always mattered a lot to me,” Pyle said. “It was a cool way to go back to being in person for a day, because for the most part, I'm sitting here (at home) working.”

Pyle and his family will move to Washington, D.C. this summer, and one of the things he likes about his new job is that he's able to model for his three sons how important public service is.