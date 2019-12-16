No deal yet: Decatur teaching assistants, school district fail to reach agreement in 3-hour session

DECATUR — An agreement between Decatur teaching assistants and the school district was not reached during a three-hour negotiating session Monday.

The meeting was the latest in months of talks between the Decatur School District and Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants as they struggled to reach a contract agreement. They are set to meet again Jan. 6.

"All seven board members were present in an effort to make forward progress," the school district said in a statement released Monday night. "DPS and DFTA spent more than three hours negotiating and had productive discussions, but have not yet come to an agreement."

Jon Nadler, a field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers who is working with DFTA, said there was "no movement on anything" being proposed by the district.

The main sticking point remains health insurance costs, which teaching assistants have said are unaffordable especially for members with family insurance in later years of the contract, he said.

"It was made very clear to us at the end that they do not care what the impact is to any TA," Nadler said in a phone interview after the meeting. "We were told their proposal is not going to change on the health insurance, period."

