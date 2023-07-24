DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools has yet to hear from the Illinois State Board of Education about delaying the first day of school for Dennis Lab School.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark said she's made several phone calls, the most recent on Monday, and still has not heard back.

“I have several phone calls out to them as well as the Regional Office of Education,” Clark said. “They are working with me as to what this will look like as to when those modules will be set up. The goal is to have an answer for you within the next week.”

The school board met in special session Monday evening to get an update on the Dennis situation.

The district announced in early June that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for at least the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building. The future of the Dennis buildings remain in doubt.

The district has since announced plans to house Dennis students at the Garfield Learning Academy building, which will be enhanced with 16 modular classrooms.

Some modular units have arrived at Garfield's building at 300 Meadow Terrace Place. More are expected soon, though not in time for Dennis students to begin their school year on Aug. 14 as the rest of the district will.

While the Dennis students are in the Garfield Learning Academy building, the Garfield program will move to 11 classrooms and offices at Stephen Decatur Middle School in it is own self-contained area.

Meanwhile, the attention being placed on the Dennis issue is delaying planned work at other district buildings, Clark said.

Those projects include data center updates; playground updates at Baum, Muffley, Montessori Academy for Peace, South Shores, Parsons and Johns Hill; a fence at Hope Academy; improved security in vestibules at Baum and Hope; reconfiguration of the office at Hope; ceiling installation in the auditorium at Muffley; boiler demolitions at Parsons, Pershing Early Learning Center, Muffley and South Shores; installation of three-bay sinks at Baum, Harris and Parsons; intercom installation at Hope; and information technology upgrades at various buildings.

“Right now, we're in a crisis,” Clark said. Those projects will be tackled as soon as time permits.

In addition, Clark said she will seek board approval at its Aug. 8 meeting of a plan for doing structural analysis of all district buildings. Chief Operational Officer Mike Curry said the 10-year building inspections required by the state will be done by BLDD Architects, but the full district analysis will be done by an outside firm yet to be determined.

Once the full district analysis is compete, Clark said, a master plan for the entire district can be developed.

Photos: Special school board meeting on Dennis Lab School plans