No incumbents file for Decatur school board

DECATUR — There will be four new members on the Decatur school board.

Seven candidates, none of them incumbents, have filed for the four available seats that will be filled during the April 6 election. The filing period to appear on the ballot concluded Monday.

Those candidates who filed are Jason Wayne Dion, Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes Carson, Kevin Collins-Brown, Al Scheider, Alana Giselle Banks and Jayjuan Young.

All four incumbents are completing their first terms on the board. They are President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.

