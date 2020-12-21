 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No incumbents file for Decatur school board
0 comments
alert top story

No incumbents file for Decatur school board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — There will be four new members on the Decatur school board.

Seven candidates, none of them incumbents, have filed for the four available seats that will be filled during the April 6 election. The filing period to appear on the ballot concluded Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those candidates who filed are Jason Wayne Dion, Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes Carson, Kevin Collins-Brown, Al Scheider, Alana Giselle Banks and Jayjuan Young.

All four incumbents are completing their first terms on the board. They are President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.

PHOTOS: Decatur Public Schools induct new members of DPS Hall of Fame

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News