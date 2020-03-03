No mediation date set for Decatur district, teaching assistants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Collins-Brown is co-creator of a petition with 685 signatures calling for the resignation of all seven board members, which was presented to board members last week. He said the board needed to listen to the community.

The union represents 275 hearing interpreters, licensed practical nurses, hearing-vision technicians and teaching assistants. Members went on strike for three days in October, but returned to work after learning they would not be able to access health insurance benefits.

The main sticking points in the talks have been over health insurance and compensation. The district says it is offering reasonable plans, while the teaching assistants say they cannot afford the proposed increases in the cost of insurance coverage.

Union president Paula Busboom asked board members to spend a day doing the job of a teaching assistant.

“The county schools don’t have these programs, we house them. And then you come and tell me that we make too much money?” Busboom said. “Don’t compare us to Springfield, don’t compare us to anyone else. I don’t want to work in that district, I chose to work here as did these other men and women.”