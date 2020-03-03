No mediation date set for Decatur district, teaching assistants

DECATUR — The next date has not been scheduled for negotiations between the Decatur school district and teaching assistants, a subject that continues to draw impassioned comments at school board meetings.
The two sides are approaching the one-year mark from when talks began, and the teaching assistants have been working without a contract since August. Multiple speakers on Tuesday urged the board to come to an agreement with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, the union that represents the employees.
“Every week we as concerned community members and parents ask you to take actions on our concerns,” said resident Kevin Collins-Brown, one of several who spoke in support of the union. “...We will keep pointing out your failures.”
The district and union representing teaching assistants failed to reach an agreement during their last meeting on Feb. 26, the most recent in a series of negotiations that began in April and since August have included a federal mediator.
“We are awaiting the call of the mediator to schedule the next session when he believes progress will be made,” said Denise Swarthout, spokesperson for the district.
Board members did not respond to comments about the negotiations during the meeting and went into closed session afterward.
Collins-Brown is co-creator of a petition with 685 signatures calling for the resignation of all seven board members, which was presented to board members last week. He said the board needed to listen to the community.
The union represents 275 hearing interpreters, licensed practical nurses, hearing-vision technicians and teaching assistants. Members went on strike for three days in October, but returned to work after learning they would not be able to access health insurance benefits.
The main sticking points in the talks have been over health insurance and compensation. The district says it is offering reasonable plans, while the teaching assistants say they cannot afford the proposed increases in the cost of insurance coverage.
Union president Paula Busboom asked board members to spend a day doing the job of a teaching assistant.
“The county schools don’t have these programs, we house them. And then you come and tell me that we make too much money?” Busboom said. “Don’t compare us to Springfield, don’t compare us to anyone else. I don’t want to work in that district, I chose to work here as did these other men and women.”
Teaching assistants currently pay $900 annually for single employee coverage and $3,300 for family coverage over the course of 18 pay periods, or nine months of the year while they are working. The district's health insurance proposal offers a high-deductible plan with lower monthly premiums in addition to a comparable level of coverage with higher monthly premium costs.
Under the lower-deductible plan, costs would range from $1,471.56 for a single employee to $8,159.28 for family coverage in 2023, the final year of the contract. Monthly premiums for single employees would be covered by the district under the higher-deductible plan. Those with family coverage would pay $3,864 annually.
Costs for employees with a spouse or children would range from $5,500 and $5,700 under the lower-deductible plan and $2,300 to $2,400 for those with the higher deductible.
