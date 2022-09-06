Nominating petitions available for Richland Community College board

DECATUR — Nominating petitions for those seeking election to the Richland Community College Board of Trustees are now available.

Interested parties can obtain petitions by appointment from Office of the Secretary of the Board of Trustees at Richland Community College Room N155 or contact Madonna Brown by email at madonnab@richland.edu.

Petitions can be circulated beginning Sept. 20. Three seats are available for full, six-year terms. Those seats are held by Wayne Dunning, Bruce Campbell and Ben Andreas. The election will be held April 4.

To be eligible to seek election, you must, on the day of election, be a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age or older, and a resident of the state of Illinois and the Community College District for at least one year immediately preceding election.

The nominating papers must be filed from Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec.19.