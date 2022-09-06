 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nominating petitions available for Richland Community College board

  • 0

DECATUR — Nominating petitions for those seeking election to the Richland Community College Board of Trustees are now available.

Interested parties can obtain petitions by appointment from Office of the Secretary of the Board of Trustees at Richland Community College Room N155 or contact Madonna Brown by email at madonnab@richland.edu.

Petitions can be circulated beginning Sept. 20. Three seats are available for full, six-year terms. Those seats are held by Wayne Dunning, Bruce Campbell and Ben Andreas. The election will be held April 4.

To be eligible to seek election, you must, on the day of election, be a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age or older, and a resident of the state of Illinois and the Community College District for at least one year immediately preceding election.

The nominating papers must be filed from Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec.19. 

Recommended for you…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Last reactor at Zaporizhzhia taken offline after renewed shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News