Northeast Community Fund needs donations to meet increasing need

DECATUR – Skyrocketing food prices have hit everyone hard, and Northeast Community Fund is seeing the effects.

“We are in the middle of our annual Thanksgiving distribution,” said Executive Director Angel Lawrence. “We are setting out to distribute about 4,000 food boxes this year. Numbers are up with regard to need, but 4,000 is the number used by the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Project, which ended back in 2020, so Northeast thought it was right for us to pick up the torch and move forward to help our community in that way, by doing the 4,000 food boxes.”

It's a huge undertaking, she said, because the rising cost of food, especially meat, is making it difficult.

“Food costs are higher than ever before,” Lawrence said. “Although we have, for the most part, what we need, but budget-wise, we need donations to make it work. Meat alone is costing us so many thousands of dollars. That's where we are with it. The first two days we distributed almost 1,000 food boxes. We're seeing well over 300 folks coming through here a day.”

And it's not just low-income people feeling the pinch and asking for help, she said. Northeast is seeing people they never saw in the past who are struggling to feed their families now, too.

“Everybody is experiencing the impact of rising food costs,” she said. “It doesn't matter if you're low income, middle income. We're seeing all sorts of people come through our food line.”

Cash donations are most needed, she said, and donors can visit the website, www.northeastcommunityfund.org.

ADM Cares volunteers have been helping with food boxes this week and set up an assembly line to fill each one with ham, instant mashed potatoes, milk, butter, fresh fruit, pie crust and canned goods. A long line of cars waited to pick up boxes as fast as volunteers could prepare them.

“This is one of the places we help, is Northeast Community Fund,” said Jaylyn Harris, customer service supervisor at Archer Daniels Midland and an ADM Cares volunteer.

ADM Cares is a program that encourages ADM employees to get involved in their community and volunteers have helped with Thanksgiving boxes at Northeast for about seven years, said spokesman Dane Lisser. ADM Cares volunteers also donate money to help pay for the food and for Mobile Food Pantries in the Decatur area, specifically targeting veterans, seniors and the disabled by delivering food boxes to individuals’ homes.