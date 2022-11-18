Northeast Community Fund needs donations to meet increasing need

“We are in the middle of our annual Thanksgiving distribution,” said Executive Director Angel Lawrence. “We are setting out to distribute about 4,000 food boxes this year. Numbers are up with regard to need, but 4,000 is the number used by the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Project, which ended back in 2020, so Northeast thought it was right for us to pick up the torch and move forward to help our community in that way, by doing the 4,000 food boxes.”
It's a huge undertaking, she said, because the rising cost of food, especially meat, is making it difficult.
“Food costs are higher than ever before,” Lawrence said. “Although we have, for the most part, what we need, but budget-wise, we need donations to make it work. Meat alone is costing us so many thousands of dollars. That's where we are with it. The first two days we distributed almost 1,000 food boxes. We're seeing well over 300 folks coming through here a day.”
And it's not just low-income people feeling the pinch and asking for help, she said. Northeast is seeing people they never saw in the past who are struggling to feed their families now, too.
“Everybody is experiencing the impact of rising food costs,” she said. “It doesn't matter if you're low income, middle income. We're seeing all sorts of people come through our food line.”
ADM Cares volunteers have been helping with food boxes this week and set up an assembly line to fill each one with ham, instant mashed potatoes, milk, butter, fresh fruit, pie crust and canned goods. A long line of cars waited to pick up boxes as fast as volunteers could prepare them.
“This is one of the places we help, is Northeast Community Fund,” said Jaylyn Harris, customer service supervisor at Archer Daniels Midland and an ADM Cares volunteer.
ADM Cares is a program that encourages ADM employees to get involved in their community and volunteers have helped with Thanksgiving boxes at Northeast for about seven years, said spokesman Dane Lisser. ADM Cares volunteers also donate money to help pay for the food and for Mobile Food Pantries in the Decatur area, specifically targeting veterans, seniors and the disabled by delivering food boxes to individuals’ homes.
Jerry Pelz, the director of the Northeast Community Fund, and Jerry Aldridge, the director of food operations, load milk into a food basket as it is moved down the line Saturday. Volunteers delivered food and toys to families across Decatur.
Volunteer Case Jaukkuri, 13, carries bags of toys to more volunteers who will deliver them to families across Decatur Saturday. Volunteers picked up food baskets at the Northeast Community Fund before getting the toys from Decatur First United Methodist Church.
Loryn Shonkwiler, 7, laughs as she helps her family carry a heavy bag of toys out the Decatur First United Methodist Church Saturday. The Shonkwilers were one of many volunteers delivering food and toys to families across Decatur.
Diane Maddox, an employee with the Northeast Community Fund, selects a loaf of bread to put into a food basket before it is loaded into a volunteer's car and delivered to a family in Decatur Saturday.
Loryn Shonkwiler, 7, laughs as she helps her family carry a heavy bag of toys out the Decatur First United Methodist Church Saturday. The Shonkwilers were one of many volunteers delivering food and toys to families across Decatur.
Angela Wilderman, an employee at the Northeast Community Fund, pulls ice cream out of a freezer for a food basket that will go to a family in Decatur Saturday.
Bill Hadley, a volunteer with the Northeast Community Fund, loads a food basket with a ham Saturday.
Don Luter helps load Mary Lee's vehicle before she leaves the Northeast Community Fund with baskets of food to deliver to families in Decatur Saturday.
Carol Daniels, Alfred Edwards and Chad Faith load the back of a pickup truck with food baskets at the Northeast Community Fund before they are delivered to families in Decatur Saturday.
Jerry Pelz, the director of the Northeast Community Fund, reaches for carrots for a food basket that will be delivered to a family in Decatur Saturday.
Volunteer Case Jaukkuri, 13, looks for a bag of toys to give to volunteers who will deliver them along with a food basket to families in Decatur Saturday.
Montessori Academy for Peace students collected 842 boxes of cereal to donate to Northeast Community Fund, and lined them up through the hallways like dominoes for a fun way to celebrate before handing them over.