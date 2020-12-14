Numerous candidates file Monday to be on April 6 ballots for Macon County school boards

DECATUR — Only two candidates, neither of them incumbents, filed to run for the Decatur Board of Education on Monday.
Monday was the first day to file. Filing will continue through Monday, Dec. 21. Election day is April 6.
Jason Wayne Dion and Krystal Johnson filed for the Decatur school board on Monday morning. The Decatur school board will have four seats up for election, which are currently held by board President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.
Other county school board candidates include Cory D. White (incumbent), Dawn Decker, Dick Logue (incumbent) and Susan M. Daley for Argenta-Oreana school board; Isaac Zuniga and Wissam Husnain (incumbent) for Maroa-Forsyth; Adam Herbert (incumbent), Chris Jones (incumbent), Monte R. Hogan (incumbent), and Robert Flack for Meridian; Kyle R. Janvrin, Michelle Shumaker (incumbent), Nathan A. Brock (incumbent), and Thomas Matthew "Matt" Beavers for Mount Zion; Joshua Hilbert and Matt Wood for Sangamon Valley; and Robert Fowler III (incumbent) for Warrensburg-Latham.
In addition to the school boards, voters also will elect members to area park boards, community college boards, city councils and village boards on April 6.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
