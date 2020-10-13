Oak Grove students and teacher meet monthly to relive old times

DECATUR – Robert Patterson's students at Oak Grove School loved him so much that when one of them found him on Facebook almost two years ago, she knew she wanted to get back in touch.

Janet Helm Poe suggested former students could meet Patterson for lunch and everyone could catch up on each other's lives. Patterson was game, and so many former students were interested that it's become a monthly event.

“He was our next door neighbor (when I was a child),” Poe said. “We got hold of him and posted it on Facebook and every time, we have somebody different. We've had them from Texas and Florida and just all over. We just decided to keep it going once a month and he's just enjoyed it.”

Patterson is 88 and jokes that he's a senior citizen, but so are his former students now, who are in their 70s.

“I thought it was great,” he said. “Some I hadn't seen since they were in sixth grade. I got to learn about their families and what they had done and the subject just changes all the time. They remember things that happened better than I do.”

