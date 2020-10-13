Oak Grove students and teacher meet monthly to relive old times

DECATUR – Robert Patterson's students at Oak Grove School loved him so much that when one of them found him on Facebook almost two years ago, she knew she wanted to get back in touch.
Janet Helm Poe suggested former students could meet Patterson for lunch and everyone could catch up on each other's lives. Patterson was game, and so many former students were interested that it's become a monthly event.
“He was our next door neighbor (when I was a child),” Poe said. “We got hold of him and posted it on Facebook and every time, we have somebody different. We've had them from Texas and Florida and just all over. We just decided to keep it going once a month and he's just enjoyed it.”
Patterson is 88 and jokes that he's a senior citizen, but so are his former students now, who are in their 70s.
“I thought it was great,” he said. “Some I hadn't seen since they were in sixth grade. I got to learn about their families and what they had done and the subject just changes all the time. They remember things that happened better than I do.”
School administrators who have spent the past weeks overseeing a wildly different academic setting are again at a crossroads about next steps during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He comes from a large family and had a lot of nieces and nephews, which made him realize he wanted to be a teacher. He spent 36 years as a teacher and principal in Decatur schools and was Baum School's first principal when it opened in 1975.
Oak Grove, like most Decatur schools, was a neighborhood school in the 1950s and 60s, when these students attended it, and most played in Oak Grove Park next door to the school, too, said Linda Locke, one of the regulars.
“Everybody liked him,” she said. “He was just one of our favorite teachers and he came to our 50th class reunion and also Miss Montgomery, another one of our teachers and that's where the idea really started. It was so great to see him.”
Life was simpler then, Locke said, when she walked a block to get to school and summers were spent playing boondoggle, softball, dodge ball and tetherball in the park with other neighborhood children. Having lunch with her teacher makes those days seem closer.
The October lunch had to be canceled because several regular attenders had conflicts of one kind or another, but they plan to meet again in November at the Four Star Diner in Mount Zion.
“They're always good to set up a place for us where we can all be together,” Patterson said. “It's an enjoyable experience for me.”
LOOK BACK: 10 photos of Decatur's retail past
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!