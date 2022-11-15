Odd Fellows and Rebekahs scholarships available

MOUNT ZION — The Illinois Odd Fellows and Rebekahs offer several scholarship opportunities for students.
Applicants must be citizens of the United States and residents of Illinois, with a grade point average of C or above, and planning to attend an accredited college, university or trade school. Scholarships will be awarded based on financial need and academic ability.
To apply, visit the website,
www.ioof-il.org and click "forms." Select scholarship application and print it out. Applications must be received by March 1.
PHOTOS: 2021 Mount Zion Odd Fellows Mud Volleyball Tournament
2021 Mount Zion Odd Fellows Mud Volleyball Tournament with this year's proceeds will go to Shoni Anderson, a 5 year old battling leukemia.
