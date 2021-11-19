Odd Fellows offer scholarships

MOUNT ZION — The
Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 and Rebekahs have several scholarships available.
The scholarships are open to Illinois residents who are citizens of the United States with a C or better average, planning to attend an accredited college or trade school.
Applications are available for printout at
www.ioof-il.org. Click on "forms" and select scholarship application. Completed applications must be received by March 1. Allow ample delivery time when mailing.
PHOTOS: 2021 Mount Zion Odd Fellows Mud Volleyball Tournament
2021 Mount Zion Odd Fellows Mud Volleyball Tournament with this year's proceeds will go to Shoni Anderson, a 5 year old battling leukemia.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
