Odd Fellows offer scholarships

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 and Rebekahs have several scholarships available.

The scholarships are open to Illinois residents who are citizens of the United States with a C or better average, planning to attend an accredited college or trade school.

Applications are available for printout at www.ioof-il.org. Click on "forms" and select scholarship application. Completed applications must be received by March 1. Allow ample delivery time when mailing.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

