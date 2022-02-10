Odd Fellows offering scholarships

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 and Rebekahs have several scholarships available.
The scholarships are open to Illinois residents who are citizens of the United States with a C or better average, planning to attend an accredited college or trade school.
Applications are available at www.ioof-il.org. Click on "forms" and select scholarship application. Completed applications must be received by March 1.
