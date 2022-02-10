 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Odd Fellows offering scholarships

  • 0
Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300
Provided photo

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 and Rebekahs have several scholarships available.

The scholarships are open to Illinois residents who are citizens of the United States with a C or better average, planning to attend an accredited college or trade school.

Applications are available at www.ioof-il.org. Click on "forms" and select scholarship application. Completed applications must be received by March 1.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio mayor: Ice shanties may lead to prostitution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News