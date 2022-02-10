Online introduction to barbering sponsored by U of I Extension

DECATUR — The University of Illinois Extension serving Macon County is offering an online webinar on the career of barbering.

The webinar will be available at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in cooperation with Brandon Kraus, owner of Lockhart's Barber College, and is aimed at middle and high school students. Membership in 4H is not required and the webinar is free.

Register by Feb. 16 at go.illinois.edu/Barbering101 or call 217-877-6042. Accommodations are available for those with special needs. For accommodations, email Charles Young, cayoung2@illinois.edu or call him at 217-418.1436.

