Online resources available through Decatur Public Library

DECATUR -- Decatur Public Library has been closed for eight full weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The staff, however, has been very busy, said City Librarian Rick Meyer.
In order to meet increased demand for things for individuals and families to do at home during confinement, staff has been exploring and acquiring additional digital content. New temporary resources include Cloud Library e-books, Infobase database, and Medici TV streaming classical music. The library hopes to add additional Spanish language e-book titles soon. Staff has also curated e-book collections for easier access by topics.
In that same light, DPL staff have worked to make programs freely available online: www.decaturlibrary.org/virtual-events
Other new options for using the library remotely:
- E-cards to patrons who might otherwise not have access to electronic library materials at this time. Most applicants are approved the same day.
- Reference questions? Email the library at info@decaturlibrary.org, message us via Facebook Messenger, or call 217-424-2900.
- All-new computers for public use when the library re-opens, so that patrons will have the latest operating system.
- Basic computer literacy training page for those wishing to develop new, marketable job skills.
- Local History has developed online displays including resources about the 1918 flu pandemic and Decatur’s response.
- Databases are being cleaned up which will make library access easier and more accurate.
"In short, Decatur Public Library has been open for business remotely, just not physically," Meyer said.
Library staff is also working on a curbside service plan as a reopening date is yet to be determined.
