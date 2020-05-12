Online resources available through Decatur Public Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Decatur Public Library has been closed for eight full weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff, however, has been very busy, said City Librarian Rick Meyer.

In order to meet increased demand for things for individuals and families to do at home during confinement, staff has been exploring and acquiring additional digital content. New temporary resources include Cloud Library e-books, Infobase database, and Medici TV streaming classical music. The library hopes to add additional Spanish language e-book titles soon. Staff has also curated e-book collections for easier access by topics.

In that same light, DPL staff have worked to make programs freely available online: www.decaturlibrary.org/virtual-events

Other new options for using the library remotely: