DECATUR — People traveling through downtown Decatur on Monday were greeted by enthusiastic Girl Scouts waving and holding signs to encourage passersby to buy cookies for the military as part of Operation Cookie Share.

Lawrence Lee stopped his work truck and hopped out to buy cookies for himself and spare boxes to send to the military.

“I want to support them,” he said.

The effort continues all week, and those wanting to help can stop by any Hickory Point Bank location, call 217-233-0476, or go online at OperationCookieShare.org.

Monday was a school holiday for most kids, said Tamara Dickey, one of the leaders of Troop 3274, but a lot of parents had to work and couldn't bring their girls to the event. There were several there, however, and Troop 3274, with 50 girls on its roster, usually has 40 of them involved in their activities, she said.

People could buy boxes for themselves and extra boxes for the military, or just give a cash donation, he said. Girl Scouts nationwide pool the donations and ship cookies to troops who are deployed, so they get a little taste of home.

Kohl's Cares pitched in for the project, sending volunteer Patricia Harding out to help wave people down, keep an eye on the youngsters and collect the money.

“They give us money from Kohl's Cares Foundation and they send volunteers,” said Harding, who volunteers for other organizations, too. “We like to support our community.”

One customer was Zach Hooker, a correctional officer for the Macon County Sheriff's Department, who stopped by to buy several boxes, most of them for the military.

“We're selling cookies and taking donations for the military, because it's nice,” said Daphne Aaron. “If you donate four boxes you get a sticker.”

