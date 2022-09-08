Operation Obstacle run planned to bring awareness to veteran suicide risk

DECATUR — Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on Richland Community College's campus.

The two-mile timed obstacle course will begin at the Workforce Development Institute and is a cooperation between Richland and the United States Department of Veteran Affairs Suicide Prevention Team.

Statistics show that veterans die by suicide at a rate of 17 per day.

Events like Operation Obstacle gives the Suicide Prevention Team a chance to connect with the community, service members, veterans and their families.

"The VA can’t do it alone. We need our community partners like Richland Community College to help us care for our veterans and to intervene when someone is in distress,” said Hannah Jordan, licensed clinical social worker and a suicide prevention case manager for VA Illiana.

Proceeds from the event will support Richland Community College’s Student Veteran’s Resource Center to help student veterans and service members overcome financial obstacles to education.

The event is open to the public. The race will include obstacles, finishers' medals, goodie bags and trophies for the top three male and top three female competitors.

Register online at richland.edu/OperationObstacle/. You may also donate to support a runner at the same website.