DECATUR — Richland Community College has set orientations for its free adult education programs in GED and English as a second language.
For GED students, orientation will be 9 a.m. or 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1; 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2; or 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in room W115 at Richland; or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Decatur Public Library.
English as a second language students may choose from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 or Thursday, Aug. 10 at Decatur Public Library.
GED classes meet three to four days a week over an eight-week session. These courses help students prepare for the GED test’s 4 subjects: Reasoning Through Language Arts, Mathematical Reasoning, Science, and Social Studies.
The ESL courses help students improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills for academic or employment purposes. Classes for both programs are held on campus or at the Decatur Public Library.
Orientation is required for all new and returning students. During orientation, students will learn more about the program and will take an assessment to place them in the appropriate class. Please arrive 10 minutes early and plan to stay for about two hours. To reserve your spot, go to richland.edu/adulted.
For more information, call 217-875-7211 ext. 6355.
