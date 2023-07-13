DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has prohibited all access to both campuses of Dennis Lab School after receiving a notice from the Illinois Department of Labor that an Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaint had been made.

"The OSHA complaint alleges that the building is closed and yet employees are present coming in and out of the building, and that there is mold and asbestos present in the Dennis facilities," the district said in a news release. "As a result of this complaint, DPS is prohibiting any further access to the Dennis Lab School buildings and will be closing off all access points to the buildings. All contents that have yet to be moved will remain in the facilities, as access is now prohibited."

Spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district is waiting for further guidance from OSHA before determining next steps.

In the meantime, teachers' personal belongings and the school equipment, furniture and technology that had not yet been retrieved must remain in the buildings.

The complaint reads: "This location has been closed. The building also has mold and asbestos present. This building has been closed off and signs placed on the door. Approximately 10 employees are present coming in and out. The main stairs are pulling away from the wall and mold present throughout the building."

The letter to the district says that OSHA has not made an inspection of the premises and, at present, does not plan to inspect the premises, and therefore has not determined if the hazards exist as described. The district is required to investigate the claim and report back to OSHA and the Illinois Department of Labor with the results of the investigation and any corrective actions taken or planned, with supporting documentation, no later than July 24.

District employees received notice of the complaint on Thursday.

The district announced in early June that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

Sign prohibiting access to the buildings were posted soon after structural issues at both buildings were first reported in late May.

The district has since announced plans to house Dennis School students at the Garfield Learning Academy building at 300 Meadow Terrace, which will be enhanced with 16 modular classrooms.

The future of the two closed campuses is still under review.

