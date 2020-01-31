'Our children's education is at stake': Caring Black Men community event focuses on future of Decatur schools

DECATUR — Members of Caring Black Men, the volunteer group that mentors young people in Decatur schools, on Saturday gathered with community members to discuss issues with public education in the city.
The breakfast event at Main Street Church was meant to foster a community discussion about an important local issue, said Jeffrey Perkins, founder and president of the nonprofit organization. Addressing the audience was Jeff Dase, the district's assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, who was hired in April and whose contract was extended to 2025 last week.
"Right now with the school district, there's a lot of issues, overcrowded classrooms, not enough teachers, consolidating schools," said Perkins, founder and president of Caring Black Men. "Our children's education is at stake."
The district is in the midst of a five-year strategic plan that includes an overhaul of facilities, consolidating 22 buildings to 17. The aim of the plan is to turn Decatur into a "destination district" for families. On Saturday, a number of questions from audience members focused on aspects of the plan, including the planned closure of several schools and issues with the first phase of the plan that expanded Stephen Decatur Middle School to include students from the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Dase also addressed a public statement issued last week by the Decatur Education Association, the union that represents teachers, that opposed extending his contract. The union said Dase had turned what had been a collaborative relationship between the district and teachers into one of "distrust and rancor," and that he had failed to demonstrate evidence of success in his time on the job so far.
Addressing the audience on Saturday, Dase said he had conducted "learning walks" in the schools to see what was going on in classrooms, and he said he had introduced a new tool for principals to use in monitoring.
"Every time I go into the schools, I have a kid say something inspiring to me, so I know I’m making a difference just by my presence," said Dase, who previously worked for 17 years at Chicago Public Schools. "There’s a thin line between cockiness and confidence. I like to say I’m not cocky, but I’m very confident in what I can do. And I’m going to transcend that into the students (that are) in front of me, all students.
"So I’m not going to break myself down into pieces just to fit into what you want me to do, because I guarantee at the end of this, Decatur Public Schools will be a better place.”
Leara Evans, a retired teacher who taught for 45 years and ran for school board last year, said she has started a petition to stop the facilities plan. Evans also said she had started a group called the Education Coalition to address community concerns and be "a positive influence that will help improve Decatur Public Schools by providing transparency to the entire Decatur community."
The coalition will address school board policies and equal employment hiring practices of the school district, Evans said.
"We're not getting answers for those concerns now," she said. "We ask the community to join us (in) a diverse group that will provide a respectful, collective voice for the needs of our public school kids."
Evans said the group is still working on how it will organize beyond the original members, and a public forum may be planned in the future.
Caring Black Men first became involved in Decatur schools more than a decade ago. The mentors spend Monday through Friday visiting young men in classrooms of kids from kindergarten to high school, seeking to provide a stable male influence.
They discuss topics like manhood, building character, time management and finding a job out of high school or going to college. On weekends, volunteers will take groups of young men on field trips to universities or basketball games. Caring Black Men operates completely on donations, and its purpose is seeing something positive come from mentoring, Perkins said.
"As African-American men in this community, we should be out there talking to these boys to see what we can do to help guide them through society," he said. "It's not something that happens over night, but we hope they see it later.”
Dejuan Sparkman, 19, has been shadowing the mentors when they make classroom visits. Sparkman, a sophomore at Millikin University, said it was Caring Black Men who made him want to pursue a college education. Now, he and several other college students want to start a mentoring group of their own.
The goal is to help Decatur young men see their own potential and strive for a college education, trade school or an overall productive route in life, Sparkman said.
"When I was mentored, that's what actually made me want to go to college and actually better myself to become a man," he said. "We want to be able to reach out to the community and just touch the boys' lives to be better men and become successful."
