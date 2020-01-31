'Our children's education is at stake': Caring Black Men community event focuses on future of Decatur schools

Dase also addressed a public statement issued last week by the Decatur Education Association, the union that represents teachers, that opposed extending his contract. The union said Dase had turned what had been a collaborative relationship between the district and teachers into one of "distrust and rancor," and that he had failed to demonstrate evidence of success in his time on the job so far.

Addressing the audience on Saturday, Dase said he had conducted "learning walks" in the schools to see what was going on in classrooms, and he said he had introduced a new tool for principals to use in monitoring.

"Every time I go into the schools, I have a kid say something inspiring to me, so I know I’m making a difference just by my presence," said Dase, who previously worked for 17 years at Chicago Public Schools. "There’s a thin line between cockiness and confidence. I like to say I’m not cocky, but I’m very confident in what I can do. And I’m going to transcend that into the students (that are) in front of me, all students.