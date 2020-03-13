Our Lady of Lourdes fish fry will be drive-through today

You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR -- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church's fish fry will be drive-through only, with no seating, today.
Customers can call ahead to order as usual at (217) 877-4408 beginning at 4 p.m., and volunteers will bring their orders to their cars from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Customers who arrive without having called ahead will be given order forms in the parking lot by volunteers who will bring the orders back to the cars to limit group contact.
