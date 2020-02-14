Our Lady of Lourdes students brighten Valentine's Day for others 💟

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church has adopted Prairie Creek Village, said teacher Kathy Barringer, and holds services and bingo games there for residents, making it the obvious choice for the students' Valentine's Day excursion.

Prairie Creek Village changed its name as of Jan. 1 from McKinley Place and Villa Clara used to be McKinley Court, said Shawn Freed, activity director. The two are “sister facilities,” but separately run.

“We're trying to give a kind gesture today in spite of the fact that we're not having school,” Keyes said. “I said, 'We can't let these residents down! We have to bring them something on Valentine's Day!'”

She sent out emails on Thursday evening after the school closing was announced, and kids started volunteering to show up anyway.

“I love it,” said resident Barbara Murray, who happened to be in the lobby when the students arrived and was one of the first to receive a carnation. She enjoys the bingo games the church sponsors, too, she said.

On an upper floor, Elmer Schultz was enjoying a visit from his brother when the students came through with the carnations, and was visibly surprised.