You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Our Lady of Lourdes students brighten Valentine's Day for others 💟
0 comments
featured
CENTRAL ILLINOIS STUDENTS
SEEING SMILES

Our Lady of Lourdes students brighten Valentine's Day for others 💟

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – A frigid Friday with school called off because of the weather was no reason for Our Lady of Lourdes eighth-graders to skip their planned Valentine's Day event at Prairie Creek Village.

“It's nice to do something for other people,” said Haley Etchason, who along with a dozen of her classmates showed up with buckets of pink carnations, 228 of them, to hand out to every resident at Prairie Creek and at Villa Clara Post-Acute Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Joanie Keyes, a Lourdes parent, said the students have had a Change Challenge for the last two weeks, bringing in change donations and competing to see which classroom could raise the most money. They collected over $400, enough to pay for the carnations and with a little left over, that's going into their class trip fund.

Incentives for the challenge included non-uniform days, a pizza party and for the class that raises the most, non-uniform, pizza party and a no-homework weekend.

“The important thing was all the change paid for the carnations that we're donating today,” Keyes said.

INSIDE

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School eighth-graders Haley Etchason, left, and McKenna Peck hand out carnations on Friday at Prairie Creek Village. 

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church has adopted Prairie Creek Village, said teacher Kathy Barringer, and holds services and bingo games there for residents, making it the obvious choice for the students' Valentine's Day excursion.

Prairie Creek Village changed its name as of Jan. 1 from McKinley Place and Villa Clara used to be McKinley Court, said Shawn Freed, activity director. The two are “sister facilities,” but separately run.

“We're trying to give a kind gesture today in spite of the fact that we're not having school,” Keyes said. “I said, 'We can't let these residents down! We have to bring them something on Valentine's Day!'”

She sent out emails on Thursday evening after the school closing was announced, and kids started volunteering to show up anyway.

“I love it,” said resident Barbara Murray, who happened to be in the lobby when the students arrived and was one of the first to receive a carnation. She enjoys the bingo games the church sponsors, too, she said.

On an upper floor, Elmer Schultz was enjoying a visit from his brother when the students came through with the carnations, and was visibly surprised.

“It's very thoughtful,” he said. “I think our world is made up of people who think about others and that's good thinking.”

______________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

MORE ONLINE

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up at herald-review.com/newsletters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News