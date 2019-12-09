Our Lady of Lourdes students observe the Advent wreath lighting ceremony

DECATUR — In Latin, the word “advent” means “coming.”
Christians, particularly in liturgical churches, celebrate with an Advent wreath during the four weeks leading up to Christmas. It features three purple candles, one pink one, and often a larger white candle in the center, which stands for Christ. The three purple candles stand for hope, faith and peace while the pink one, the “Shepherd's Candle,” is for joy. One is lit each week until all four are lit, and the Christ candle is lit on Christmas Eve.
Our Lady of Lourdes School observes the Advent wreath tradition with a ceremony on Monday mornings, one for the younger children, another for the older students. The school uses electric candles in the interest of safety.
“We enjoy this time together, getting ourselves ready for the special gift that's going to be born on Christmas Day,” said Principal Theresa Bowser. “And as we're giving to others, I see our box is filling up down here for Northeast Community Fund, where we're collecting those scarves and those hats. We talked about preparing ourselves and giving to others.
“That's what Christmas is all about.”
To emphasize “what Christmas is all about,” Bowser played for the students a piece of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” where Linus answers that question for Charlie Brown with Luke 2:8-14, the account of the angels announcing to the shepherds in the fields that the Savior had been born.
When Bowser asked how many of the kids have seen “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” nearly all of them raised their hands, and when she told them she first saw it when she was their age, more than a few pairs of eyes widened to think it's been around since before they were born.
“Our word for the day and for the coming week is 'peace,' and we don't forget about 'hope,'” Bowser said.
She also reminded the children that this week marks the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the date that Catholics believe the Virgin Mary was conceived without sin.
“Mary said, 'Yes, I will give birth to your child, Jesus,'” Bowser said. “Wow. What hope she provided us.”
One of the ways the Jewish people prepared for the eventual coming of the Messiah, Bowser said, was to pray and to be patient even though they waited hundreds of years.
“They never stopped praying,” she said. “They never lost hope. Advent is the time that we pray and wait for the celebration of Christ's birth.”
When she urged the students to perform acts of kindness during the week to live out the concept of “peace,” Cavion Howell, a third-grader said, “Actions speak louder than words.”
The Advent wreath ceremony is important, said first-grader Syudney Goozen, “so we can celebrate Jesus' birthday more.”
Another way the students can learn that giving is better than receiving is the Santa Shop, run by the parent-teacher organization, where classes took turns on Monday choosing gifts for their families. They could even wrap them on the spot so it really would be a surprise.
“It's an opportunity for the children to do some shopping for parents and family without an adult family member knowing what they're getting,” said volunteer Amy Smith.
They work with a company that provides a variety of items to stock the shop, small and inexpensive things for children to give their families and even their pets, if they want to.
Dero Akpoigbe had brought a list to ensure he didn't forget anyone.
“Everyone can find something here to get for their parents, their dad, their mom, their grandpa, their aunt,” Dero said.
