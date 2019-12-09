Our Lady of Lourdes students observe the Advent wreath lighting ceremony

“That's what Christmas is all about.”

To emphasize “what Christmas is all about,” Bowser played for the students a piece of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” where Linus answers that question for Charlie Brown with Luke 2:8-14, the account of the angels announcing to the shepherds in the fields that the Savior had been born.

When Bowser asked how many of the kids have seen “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” nearly all of them raised their hands, and when she told them she first saw it when she was their age, more than a few pairs of eyes widened to think it's been around since before they were born.

“Our word for the day and for the coming week is 'peace,' and we don't forget about 'hope,'” Bowser said.

She also reminded the children that this week marks the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the date that Catholics believe the Virgin Mary was conceived without sin.

“Mary said, 'Yes, I will give birth to your child, Jesus,'” Bowser said. “Wow. What hope she provided us.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}