Our salute to the Class of 2020

The Herald & Review is hosting a special free virtual graduation for area high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.

Joining is simple: Go to ​herald-review.com/virtual_graduations/

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies at most high schools and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families.

"High school graduation is one of life’s milestones, and the graduating class of 2020 is not able to commemorate this achievement with all the pomp and circumstance that normally marks this occasion. We hope that this online tribute helps give our seniors a little of the recognition and acknowledgment that they deserve," said Barry Winterland, general manager of the Central Illinois Newspaper Group for Lee Enterprises.

Area school administrators have been working to connect seniors with the platform, where parents, friends and family can leave congratulatory messages.