Watch now: Outgoing Decatur school board tables 4 contracts for new board members to consider

DECATUR — With four contracts totaling approximately $1 million, the Decatur school board voted at its Tuesday meeting to table those items until the four new board members, elected on April 6, are seated.
Board member Kendall Briscoe said she hopes the new board members will be willing to move forward with the contracts, which cover professional development on the topics of equity and diversity awareness aligning with the district's Resolution on Racism, but she was reluctant to vote to spend that much without knowing how the incoming board members would proceed.
District leadership and building administrators have already received training, said Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, and these contracts are to provide that training for teaching staff. Holding off until the new board is seated won't make a difference, he said.
Board President Beth Nolan agreed with Briscoe. Nolan said she, too, was uncomfortable with committing the district to a large expenditure during the last meeting with her, Briscoe, Courtney Carson and Beth Creighton on the board. Those contracts will be on the May 11 agenda, the first regular meeting with the four new members.
Decatur school board members expressed concern during a closed session discussion about the public backlash that could result if they moved ahead with the awarding of a proposed $30,000 bonus to Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase.
The meeting that will seat those board members and elect new officers is set for 5 p.m. Monday, May 6.
In other business, the board hired several administrators for the 2021-22 academic year.
Geneka Gully was named principal of South Shores School. Gully was most recently an assistant principal in Springfield's public schools and will earn $95,825 annually.
Rida Ellis will be assistant principal at American Dreamer STEM Academy, with a salary of $72,665. She is currently a professional development specialist with the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.
Stephanie Strang will serve as assistant principal at Franklin Grove, with a salary of $85,198. She has been a teacher and principal in Decatur schools for several years.
Heather England will be assistant principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School, with a salary of $75,208. She is currently a teacher at Stephen Decatur.
Paul Ranstead will be assistant principal at Eisenhower High School, moving from assistant principal at Harris Learning Academy. His salary will be $98,311.
Curtiss Lindsay will be assistant principal at MacArthur High School, moving from dean at that school, at a salary of $93,301.
Derek W. Jordan will serve as assistant principal at Harris Learning Academy at a salary of $83,455. He is currently a consultant with Jordan Educational Consultant Services.