Outgoing Warrensburg-Latham superintendent tours new McLean County district

At every level and every school, Kendrick-Weikle said, the sense of community drew her in.

“Throughout all the buildings you see that sense of community and pride, and to me, it’s always a good feeling when you walk into a building and feel like this feels like a family,” she said. “That’s just a good feeling knowing that I’m coming into a district that values that and appreciates that and already has that established.”

She has served as superintendent in Warrensburg-Latham since July 1, 2010.

As Kendrick-Weikle made her way through various NCHS classrooms, she said the number of “high quality options” available to the students was impressive.