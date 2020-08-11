P.E. in the Park to offer fitness opportunity for students taking part in remote learning

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will be offering students opportunities for physical education through P.E. in the Park from Aug.17 through Oct. 8 at Fairview Park Pavilion 1.
Students can attend 11:15 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $69 or $62 with a resident discount. Students have the option of registering for all four days.
The program is available for students ages 5 through 13 during virtual e-learning school days. The program offers outdoor fitness, including running, soccer, whiffle ball, kickball and other activities. Scholarships are available.
Current Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for sanitation, social distancing and face coverings will be followed. Students should wear athletic clothing, tennis shoes and bring their own water bottle and mask.
To register, call (217) 429-3472 or visit www.decatur-parks.org.
