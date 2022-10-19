Pana breaks ground for new elementary school

PANA — Pana School District broke ground on Tuesday for a new elementary school, officials said.

The new 65,000-square-foot elementary school will replace the outdated elementary space currently located in two separate buildings, according to a school district news release. Construction will begin soon with completion expected in time for the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

Located at 203 W. 9th St., the new school will include a commons and cafeteria area, storm shelter-rated gymnasium, and areas designated for art, music, library/media center, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning.

Preschool through second grade students will occupy the first floor, with third through fifth grades on the second floor. The campus will also include a one-eighth mile walking path and three playgrounds designed for different age levels.