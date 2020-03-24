Pana's Sacred Heart students cheer nursing home residents during shelter in place order

Students at Sacred Heart don't use Chromebooks until fifth grade, so the younger students are using the take-home packets, while older ones are using a combination of their Chromebooks and take-home packets.

Daniel, 11, is in sixth grade and created a card with a military theme in case some of the residents are veterans.

"I'm drawing an Army helmet with a flag on it," Daniel said. "I'm just hoping it will appeal to one of them."

Daniel said he wishes he were at school, instead of studying at home. Wolf said her husband joked, after trying to help Daniel with his English lessons, that he'd rather teach calculus.

When making the cards, she said, messages aren't necessary, and for little children like Emily, she suggests just putting the child's first name and age on the card.

Prairie Rose Health Care, Heritage Manor, Hickory Estates and Life's Journey are the four facilities in Pana that will receive cards.

The facilities are doing their best to keep residents occupied while they can have no visitors, said Amanda Strohl, activities director at Prairie Rose.