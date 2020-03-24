Pana's Sacred Heart students cheer nursing home residents during shelter in place order

PANA — Kimberly Wolf has three kids who love art and, like other children, are at home instead of at school for now.
"I've seen on Facebook the different pictures of families visiting nursing home loved ones through the windows, because their families can't come visit them," Wolf said. "I though it would be a great idea to have the kids draw cards."
Her children attend Sacred Heart Catholic School in Pana and her husband, Jared, is a math teacher at Pana High School. She works as an ultrasound technician at Decatur Memorial Hospital two days a week. Sacred Heart is having work packets pickup at the school on Wednesdays, and Wolf said kids could drop off their cards when they drop off completed work from last week's packets. She also hopes students of all ages, including toddlers like her own daughter, Emily, 2, will make cards.
Sacred Heart serves students from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pana and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oconee. Wolf hopes the public school students in Pana will want to help out, too.
Students at Sacred Heart don't use Chromebooks until fifth grade, so the younger students are using the take-home packets, while older ones are using a combination of their Chromebooks and take-home packets.
Daniel, 11, is in sixth grade and created a card with a military theme in case some of the residents are veterans.
"I'm drawing an Army helmet with a flag on it," Daniel said. "I'm just hoping it will appeal to one of them."
Daniel said he wishes he were at school, instead of studying at home. Wolf said her husband joked, after trying to help Daniel with his English lessons, that he'd rather teach calculus.
When making the cards, she said, messages aren't necessary, and for little children like Emily, she suggests just putting the child's first name and age on the card.
Prairie Rose Health Care, Heritage Manor, Hickory Estates and Life's Journey are the four facilities in Pana that will receive cards.
The facilities are doing their best to keep residents occupied while they can have no visitors, said Amanda Strohl, activities director at Prairie Rose.
"We're still doing hallway bingo and we're going to be doing toy cars and have a car race down the hallway," she said. "We're having rock painting in their rooms and puzzle pages and music. We just can't have group music because the public can't come in."
Heritage Manor staff is doing their best to make the shelter-in-place time as pleasant as possible, said Michele Anderson, activities director.
"We have many FaceTime visits, Skype, and have family members come to the windows," she said. "And we have extra people working to make sure they have one to one visits, anything we can do to get a smile on their faces. We're dancing down the hall. The staff is just being downright crazy.
"We're all about making these people laugh and show them a little extra love," Anderson added. "We always love them, but whatever we can do to give them a little extra love, we're all about that."
