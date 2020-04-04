Pandemic hits 'pause' for Decatur teaching assistants, district negotiations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — This month marks a year of contract negotiations between the Decatur school district and the union representing teaching assistants, but both sides say their focus now is on supporting students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district and union last year began a series of failed negotiations, which later led to rallies and a three-day strike in October. While no formal hold has been placed on negotiations, the union and district are prioritizing efforts to help Decatur students and staff amid changes due to coronavirus.

"Our goal right now is to focus on supporting DPS students, staff, families, and our community through this crisis,” said Superintendent Paul Fregeau.

Jon Nadler, a field service director with the Illinois Federation of Teachers and spokesperson for DFTA, said the pandemic is a far bigger concern than completing negotiations. The union represents about 275 Decatur employees who include hearing interpreters, licensed practical nurses, hearing-vision technicians and teaching assistants.

“(We) have not even given any thought on what we would need to do to get another date set,” he said. “The pandemic is (the) first priority.”