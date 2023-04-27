DECATUR — The foam sprayer from That Kid Place's mobile sensory museum was a big hit at Panther Pawlooza.
The foam was a sort of cross between soap bubbles and whipped cream in appearance, and kids enjoyed playing in it even though it was messy, or maybe because it was messy.
Panther Pawlooza brought together Decatur schools' special education students with Eisenhower High School students for an outdoor play day, with snacks, a petting zoo from Scovill Zoo, art students handling face painting, the Decatur Area Arts Council overseeing a drawing and painting booth and music in the parking lot at Eisenhower.
“It's targeted toward our special needs community, specifically our moderate to severe population, so our Life and Essential Skills kids here in Decatur,” said special education teacher Barb Hausler.
People are also reading…
Eisenhower has a program called Panther Pals, where regular education students are paired with special education students and they spend time together in various activities. It's a way to make the special education students feel included and to foster friendships between them and their regular education schoolmates. The Panther Pals and FFA members helped during the event and made sure everyone had fun, said Chris Benner, a junior.
“A lot of these students have sensory needs at different levels,” Hausler said. “These stations are set up for learning and exploring through sensory (activities) and fun.”
“I would say this event is very wonderful and very great,” said Nathan Comp, one of the special educations students, who is a sophomore.
Senior Donnie Whitfield said Hausler had shown them a video of what The Kids Place would be like so they'd know what to expect. Both he and Nathan were helping as well as participating.
“Our role is to show them what's going and help them do something,” said Zion Tally, a junior who is one of the Panther Pals. “We didn't organize it, but we're here to assist.”
“Our goal is to make sure they have a good time and have some fun,” added Jack Bush, a freshman.
Students were bused to Eisenhower in shifts from various buildings in the district and each group had about an hour to eat snow cones and popcorn, try the foam or get their faces painted, pet a baby goat, rabbit or guinea pig from Scovill Zoo and try to make the kookaburra laugh. After the zoo left, Jack Bush said, the FFA students planned to bring some of their animals from the Living Science Farm, like the bunnies who presented their caretakers with not one, but two unexpected litters of babies.
“We have lots of bunnies,” Jack said laughing.
Though the FFA students planned to leave the cows at the farm, they have plenty of chickens, ducks and goats, plus the bunnies, to introduce the special education students to farm animals, he said.
Meet the extraordinary 2022 Decatur-area 'Heart of Health Care' honorees
Our "Heart of Health Care" special project chronicles the incredible contribution this profession provides to our community. They are on the front lines ensuring we are safe and healthy, from clinics, physicians’ offices and nursing homes to schools, operating rooms and battlefields. They educate, comfort, assist and mend. They lead.
COVID-19 has brought into focus the critical importance of nurses in our society. Nurses are on the frontlines of the fight, despite increased medical risk and personal sacrifice.
Nurses’ Week is May 6-12 and was created by the American Nurses Association to recognize, honor and celebrate nurses for the work they do for others. The Herald & Review and our partners are honored to recognize this vital and tireless profession.
How they were selected
Our honorees were nominated by our readers. We received numerous nominations ranging from those just starting out to ones who have been licensed for years.
Eight of our nurses honorees were picked by a panel of judges and one nurse honoree was picked by our readers.
Stories written by Allison Petty. Photos by Clay Jackson.
“Nursing is a work of heart and you can’t always clock out and drop it all at the door every shift.”
“It was a calling. I don't think that I chose to become a nurse … Nursing chose me.”
“Nothing is greater than providing physical and emotional support to others.”
Laura Jackson became a nurse because of her big sister.
“ICU patients are often confused, scared, and in pain. As a nurse, I’m often their only source of reassurance and comfort.”
“Take every opportunity or patient experience available and learn something new from it.”
“I always wanted to give back and help people feel safe when they are the most scared.”
“I love that I am in a position to be able to advocate for our patients.”
“This is not a job. It’s a passion or a calling. It’s a profession that is demanding, constantly changing, and never without a genuine ‘thank you.’”