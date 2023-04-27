Meet the extraordinary 2022 Decatur-area 'Heart of Health Care' honorees

Our "Heart of Health Care" special project chronicles the incredible contribution this profession provides to our community. They are on the front lines ensuring we are safe and healthy, from clinics, physicians’ offices and nursing homes to schools, operating rooms and battlefields. They educate, comfort, assist and mend. They lead.

COVID-19 has brought into focus the critical importance of nurses in our society. Nurses are on the frontlines of the fight, despite increased medical risk and personal sacrifice.

Nurses’ Week is May 6-12 and was created by the American Nurses Association to recognize, honor and celebrate nurses for the work they do for others. The Herald & Review and our partners are honored to recognize this vital and tireless profession.

How they were selected

Our honorees were nominated by our readers. We received numerous nominations ranging from those just starting out to ones who have been licensed for years.

Eight of our nurses honorees were picked by a panel of judges and one nurse honoree was picked by our readers.

Stories written by Allison Petty. Photos by Clay Jackson.