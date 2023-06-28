DECATUR — The good news is that Dennis Lab School's students will all be together in one location for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board voted Tuesday to authorize district administration up to $2 million to obtain enough modular units to add 16 classrooms to Garfield Learning Academy.

Chief Operational Officer Mike Curry and Buildings and Grounds Director Kent Metzger called the vendor during that meeting after the board's approval and received confirmation that Decatur Public Schools would receive three units: two six-classroom units and a four-classroom unit. With the 15 classrooms already contained in Garfield's building, that is enough for all the students to be moved to Garfield.

Modular classrooms are modern and state-of-the-art, air-conditioned, and will be set up on the grounds at Garfield once the infrastructure preparations are complete. Additional sewer, water and power has to be run, and that work is underway. The mobile units will have their own restrooms. Most likely the older students will be assigned to the modular units and the younger students will be in the main building, Curry said.

The need for an alternate site comes after the district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

“I am happy that the board finally heard us, which was a long time coming,” said parent Rene Hinkle, who now has grandchildren who attend Dennis and lives across the street from the Mosaic campus on West Main Street, which she calls “home.”

A preliminary plan, announced last week during a special school board meeting, would have placed students in grades K-6 at the Garfield building and six modular classrooms on the site. Grades 7 and 8 would have been moved to Stephen Decatur Middle School.

After hearing pleas from staff and parents during the special meeting, Superintendent Rochelle Clark told the Herald & Review on Thursday that a change in the plan was possible.

“I hope they will continue to hear us, because we do have a large, involved community. Whatever the next steps may be, I hope their goal is to collaborate with our community, so we don’t lose this gem in our district. Nothing great ever comes easy, and we are willing to put in the work needed. We have to think about these kids, first and foremost. We are here, we are family, we are Dennis.”

The next steps, in regard to several things, are yet to be determined.

In the immediate future, Garfield does not have playground equipment, and the Buildings and Grounds department is working on correcting that. Bus routes will have to be shuffled to transport Dennis students to the Garfield campus by the time school starts on Aug. 14, and that process is still underway.

Curry and Metzger have been in contact with two masonry and one general contractor to start the process to determine if the two Dennis campuses can be repaired safely and have asked those contractors to prepare written reports on the feasibility and costs connected to repairs, which they hope to present to the school board at its July 11 meeting.

Until that is known, a decision can't be made about a permanent solution for Dennis' location.

“I am incredibly thankful that the administration and school board listened to the voices of the community and approved the lease of 16 modular classrooms. It is a silver lining that we will all be reunited in one space during this time of transition and uncertainty,” said Dennis teacher Cassie Mann. “While we love being physically located in the West End, close to our families, Millikin, and community partners, Dennis Lab School isn’t just a building. We are the dedication of our administration, the innovation of our staff, the support of our parents, and the ambition of our students. I look forward to the magic that will happen as we are all together again this fall.”

It is also a relief for teacher Sara Nave, who teaches middle school students at Dennis, to know that they'll all be together.

“I believe that the board made the right decision keeping (Dennis) together as one school. One K-8 building,” she said. “The educators have worked tirelessly over the last few years to make two campuses work. I know they will take this next challenge on with excitement.”

At the same time that Dennis is preparing to move into Garfield, the Garfield Learning Academy alternative education program is preparing to move out and be transferred to Stephen Decatur Middle School, where it will have a separate space of its own, apart from Stephen Decatur students and staff.

Susan VanKirkley is a former park leader for whom playgrounds are important, and her son attended Garfield Learning Academy from June to April. The lack of playground equipment for the students in the program was a concern. The program serves students in grade K-12.

“Now that they will be at Stephen Decatur, hopefully the children in the alternative program will be able to access a playground at the park adjacent to the school parking lot,” she said.

Photos: Special school board meeting on Dennis Lab School plans