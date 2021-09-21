Parents confront Mount Zion school board over masks

MOUNT ZION — The llinois State Board of Education is overstepping its authority by requiring students to wear masks, said two parents who shared their opposition to the mandate with members of the Mount Zion school board.

“You're enforcing mandates with no due process,” Heather Mason told the board during its meeting Tuesday.

Mason, whose three children were the fourth generation of her family to attend Mount Zion schools – she did, her mother did and her grandfather did – has removed her children from the district and is sending them to a parochial school she declined to name.

Her children, she said, love their new school and while it's expensive, it's worth it because they are not forced to wear masks.

She loves the Mount Zion School District, she said, and would prefer for her kids to continue attending those schools. That's why she's so passionate about it, she added.

“You already have local control,” she said. “We the people of Mount Zion already have control. Be bold and be brave.”

Recommended for you…

Regan Deering had a similar message for the board. Recent court decisions have defined masks as a medical device.

“The governor's order violates an individual's rights to refuse medical treatment,” she said. “Citizens won't be coerced into giving up their medical freedom.”

Masks are required to be worn indoors at all the schools by students, staff and visitors regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

The only time students can take off masks is while they're eating.

Board President Jeffrey Sams said he wanted to thank the parents who spoke.

“We are discussing it,” he said. “We've had counsel with our legal department and we're trying to do our best, and I appreciate your commitment to get this state turned around. You are being heard.”

Superintendent Travis Roundcount said recently updated guidance, received last week, gives schools three options for students and staff who have tested positive. The first option, most commonly used, is that they have to stay out of school for 10 days minimum, longer if they show symptoms.

The second option is if someone is identified as a close contact and is asymptomatic, they can take a COVID test on the sixth day and return as soon as the seventh day if the test is negative.

The third option, he said, is complicated. Someone identified as a close contact and who is asymptomatic can remain at school and take tests the first, third, fifth and seventh days, if both a positive case and the close contacts were masked.

The language is still in a draft stage and will need to be clarified, Roundcount said, and he hopes to have clear guidelines out to families by the end of this week.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.