Parsons, Dennis schools to temporarily return to remote learning

DECATUR — Parsons School and Dennis School's Kaleidoscope and Mosaic campuses are shifting to remote learning due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

Parsons students will return in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Dennis students will return on Friday, Jan. 21. This brings the total to four Decatur Public Schools that have shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19. American Dreamer STEM Academy and Franklin Grove School are also in remote learning and will return in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18.