Parsons, Dennis schools to temporarily return to remote learning

Chicago school leaders canceled class for a fourth day in the nation's third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend.

DECATUR — Parsons School and Dennis School's Kaleidoscope and Mosaic campuses are shifting to remote learning due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

Parsons students will return in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Dennis students will return on Friday, Jan. 21. This brings the total to four Decatur Public Schools that have shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19. American Dreamer STEM Academy and Franklin Grove School are also in remote learning and will return in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Extended Day programs and extracurricular activities including sports will not be offered at these buildings during remote learning.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

