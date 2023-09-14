DECATUR — Thursday morning is a big day at Parsons School.

Students who have met their goals during the week are called down to the office to ring the “Success Bell,” while staff members applaud each student and another staff member takes a photo of each child to send home.

“It's fun,” said Vanessa Dull, a first-grader who met the goal of doing addition up to 20. “They send our picture to our parents.”

Students in kindergarten, first and second grades participate in ringing the bell one week, while third through sixth graders ring it the next week, giving the students two weeks to meet goals in between, said first grade teacher Kylie Hale.

“We start by talking about our goals, usually aligned to our (learning) standards,” she said. “Those are the goals we work toward all year. If they meet the goals or they make significant progress toward the goals, they get to ring the bell. We do classroom learning communities on Fridays. We have a conversation about how our goals are going, how we've met our goals, who has met our goals. We spend a little time every week celebrating the people who are making progress.”

Kitson read an article about businesses that do something similar, celebrating employees' success by having them ring a bell, and she found a bell to hang in the hall outside the office. When Stevenson and Parsons consolidated right after the pandemic, she said, the school implemented the classroom learning communities.

“Each of our students are required to set goals for reading, math and then a behavior or writing goal, something in addition, so they have three goals to work toward as well as classroom-set goals,” she said. “So as the students meet grade-level goals, their personal goals and classroom goals, they get to come down and ring the bell. When we first started, we had two or three (students who met goals), but this year, we've had to divide our kindergarten to second grade from third through sixth because we have so many bell ringers each week that we had to limit the amount of time we take doing it.”

Each classroom opens up Google Classroom so they can watch and cheer for their schoolmates or they come out and line the hallways to celebrate each other's success, she said.

“It's just a way to celebrate the academics and the success of our students each week,” she said.

Close PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Writing teacher Kristi Mullinix adds a piece of tape while principal Jonathan Downing allows students and staff to tape him to the gym wall Friday at Parsons School. Everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive got the chance to help tape the principal to the wall. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Fourth grade teacher Kristina Sommer takes a selfie with principal Jonathan Downing as he is taped to the wall while speech pathologist Ashley Blunt looks on at Parsons School Friday. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Sixth grade teacher Greg Green places a cream pie on principal Jonathan Downing after Downing was taped to the gym wall at Parsons School Friday. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTOS: Parsons School Tapes Principal to Gym Wall PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Writing teacher Kristi Mullinix adds a piece of tape while principal Jonathan Downing allows students and staff to tape him to the gym wall Friday at Parsons School. Everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive got the chance to help tape the principal to the wall. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Fourth grade teacher Kristina Sommer takes a selfie with principal Jonathan Downing as he is taped to the wall while speech pathologist Ashley Blunt looks on at Parsons School Friday. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Sixth grade teacher Greg Green places a cream pie on principal Jonathan Downing after Downing was taped to the gym wall at Parsons School Friday. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive. PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Parsons School students and staff tape Principal Jonathan Downing to the gym wall Friday as a reward for everyone at the school who donated to the WSOY Community Food Drive.