Parsons School name supporters happy the name remains the same

DECATUR – The announcement that Parsons School will keep its name was welcome news to Jeanelle Norman and other community members wanting to preserve the namesake's legacy.
“I'm elated that they made the right decision,” said Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP, referring to Tuesday's vote by the Decatur school board. “It's the only school in the whole district named after an African-American, and African-Americans should be recognized as significantly as all others.”
With the consolidation of Parsons and Stevenson, Franklin and Oak Grove and the opening of the new Johns Hill Magnet School building all set for August, the Decatur school board formed committees to consider whether to change the names of those buildings.
The board voted Tuesday to accept the recommendations to keep the names of Johns Hill and Parsons, and to alter Franklin's name to Franklin Grove.
Parsons was named for Judge James B. Parsons, who grew up in Decatur, graduated from Decatur High School and Millikin University, and was named to the United States District Court by President John F. Kennedy. He was the first African-American to be named to a district court.
Norman spoke at the school board's Dec. 8 meeting on the topic and wrote a guest column for the Herald & Review urging the district to retain the Parsons name.
One of the suggestions for a new name for Parsons would have honored Jean Reid, who was principal at Parsons for several years. Norman said Reid made “noteworthy contributions” to the district, and if the board chose to honor her by naming another building after her, that would be worthwhile, but changing the name of a building already named for an influential African-American was not the way to do that.
“It's OK to have more than one school named after an African-American,” Norman said. “In this case, they had already named the school after a renowned African-American who also had relatives still living in the district, and the Parsons name was one of those that the African-American community respected. Not that everybody knew who he was, but they knew his relatives and his accomplishments, so the question became why must the name be changed?”
Parsons School opened in 1967 and Judge Parsons was present at the dedication. He said he was humbled and honored by the school's name and considered the name a continuation of the affection he experienced in Decatur as he was growing up.
Several other people spoke to the board on Dec. 8 to urge them to keep the Parsons name, including relatives of the judge. Bobbi Parsons is his great-niece and called him “Uncle JB.”
“I saw the school board meeting last night and I (hadn't known) that they received a letter from the District Supreme Court in regards to this issue,” she said. “I did not know it was this big. Also looking at the ratios (from surveys the district did) half of the parents or community wanted to stay the same. I had rallied and done petitions and interviews. The community heard my voice.”
James Parsons graduated from Millikin in 1934 with a degree in music and served in the Navy during World War II as a musician. After the war, he earned a master's degree and juris doctor degree from the University of Chicago, according to History of the Heartland.
Parsons began his legal career in private practice and also taught at John Marshall Law School. Subsequently, he was assistant corporate counsel for the city of Chicago before becoming the assistant U.S. District Attorney for Northern Illinois in 1951, serving until he was elected Cook County Superior Court Judge in 1960.
A story of his appointment to the federal district court was related in his obituary in the Chicago Tribune in June 1993. He recalled being awakened by a phone call in August 1961. Saying he thought it was his wife, Parsons said, "I just grabbed the phone and started blessing her out for waking me up.
"When I paused, this voice came on the phone and said, ‘But, this is President Kennedy ...’” Kennedy told Parsons he wanted him to become the first black U.S. district judge in history.
Parsons served as chief judge from 1975-1981. He died June 19, 1993 and is buried in Greenwood Cemetery.
Judge Parsons has an exhibit dedicated to him in the African-American Genealogical and Cultural Society and Museum in Decatur, said founder Evelyn Hood, and the society named a scholarship in his honor which is given to the best essay written for the annual Gateway to Juneteenth contest.
“I thought eliminating that name would eliminate history here in Decatur,” Hood said. “I'm really glad they did decide not to take his name away from that school. Generations to come should know that about him. I think they made the right decision.”
Parsons Principal Holly Kitson is also happy to keep the name.
“As the principal here at Parsons it was very important to me that as we went through the naming process that the community and our history would continue to be represented with the name of our school,” Kitson said. “I am thrilled that our committee took the process very seriously and had a focus on honoring the history. We are proud to continue to honor Judge James B. Parsons through our name and our actions here at Parsons Elementary. We are a school, staff and community that has and will continue to provide focus and opportunities that will ensure the success of all students.”
Dana Thomas was a member of the naming committee and she said almost everyone on the committee was in favor of keeping the name right from the start. The new mascot is the tiger owl, who will be known as the "Fierce Scholar," which combines the Stevenson tiger mascot with the Parsons owl mascot.
