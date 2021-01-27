Parsons School name supporters happy the name remains the same

Norman spoke at the school board's Dec. 8 meeting on the topic and wrote a guest column for the Herald & Review urging the district to retain the Parsons name.

One of the suggestions for a new name for Parsons would have honored Jean Reid, who was principal at Parsons for several years. Norman said Reid made “noteworthy contributions” to the district, and if the board chose to honor her by naming another building after her, that would be worthwhile, but changing the name of a building already named for an influential African-American was not the way to do that.

“It's OK to have more than one school named after an African-American,” Norman said. “In this case, they had already named the school after a renowned African-American who also had relatives still living in the district, and the Parsons name was one of those that the African-American community respected. Not that everybody knew who he was, but they knew his relatives and his accomplishments, so the question became why must the name be changed?”

Parsons School opened in 1967 and Judge Parsons was present at the dedication. He said he was humbled and honored by the school's name and considered the name a continuation of the affection he experienced in Decatur as he was growing up.