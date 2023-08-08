DECATUR — Parsons School will hold a family "welcome back" event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Activities include haircuts, mini-manicures, a bounce house, Macon County Health Department, a cookout, and information to be shared.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
