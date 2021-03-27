Paul Fregeau: Looking on the bright side of 'unprecedented' year

The past year has been one of challenges that we never would have imagined or predicted in the education world.
The word “unprecedented” seems highly over-used during the past 12 months, but it’s hard to find another word that truly encompasses the situations we’ve been dealt.
It has undoubtedly been an unprecedented year, and that called for unprecedented measures from our staff, our students, and our entire community as we continue to persevere and move toward a new normal.
Prior to the return to in-person classes on March 22, Decatur Public Schools students had been learning in places outside our classrooms and school buildings for an entire year. But if the past 12 months have taught me one thing, it’s that our students, our staff, our families, and our school community are resilient in ways we’ve never seen before.
Our students have continued to learn and to expand their horizons, despite being shifted to educational settings that we never would have imagined. Our food service and security staff have stepped up to make sure our students are still fed every day, delivering more than one million meals to the homes of DPS students throughout the past year. Our teachers have thought outside the box, turning home dining rooms into virtual classrooms, taking laptops outside in a snowstorm to teach virtually from the engine of a car, tuning musical instruments on front porches, and creating exceptional connections with students they’ve never even met in person.
As we look toward the future, there are sure to be lasting impacts from this unprecedented year. And some of those impacts could be for the better, like lasting innovation and creativity to meet our students where they are, whether in a traditional classroom or not.
I’d encourage our entire school community to reflect on the things we’ve learned and how we can continue to grow with this new knowledge from a year that no one expected.
Paul Fregeau is superintendent of Decatur Public Schools