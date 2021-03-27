Paul Fregeau: Looking on the bright side of 'unprecedented' year

The past year has been one of challenges that we never would have imagined or predicted in the education world.

The word “unprecedented” seems highly over-used during the past 12 months, but it’s hard to find another word that truly encompasses the situations we’ve been dealt.

It has undoubtedly been an unprecedented year, and that called for unprecedented measures from our staff, our students, and our entire community as we continue to persevere and move toward a new normal.

Prior to the return to in-person classes on March 22, Decatur Public Schools students had been learning in places outside our classrooms and school buildings for an entire year. But if the past 12 months have taught me one thing, it’s that our students, our staff, our families, and our school community are resilient in ways we’ve never seen before.

