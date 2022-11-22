Pep rally sends St. Teresa High School's Bulldogs to state

DECATUR — The gym at St. Teresa High School was a sea of orange and blue on Tuesday during a pep rally to send the “Dawgs” off to win the Class 2A state championship.

As the football team entered, to rousing cheers from students and parents in attendance, they were led by seniors Joe and Matt Brummer, carrying a No. 52 jersey between them, which they draped over an empty chair before seating themselves on either side of it.

The jersey was symbolic of their childhood friend and teammate, Brody Heinz, who wore No. 52 when the boys played together as kids.

“He was our good friend growing up, and in our eighth grade year, he passed away from cancer,” Joe Brummer said. “It’s been a big thing, not just for us but for the entire team, a big part of our lives, and we remember playing football with him. And it was his dream to play football for St. Teresa High School. The fact that we can play this (game) for him is just unreal.”

“This is a real opportunity to have his presence with us out on the field, because I know it would have meant more to him than anything else to be out there with us,” Matt Brummer said. “Since he can’t, we’re taking him with us.”

The pep rally began with a prayer from the Rev. Chris Comerford.

“We are very, very excited to see them play on Friday and we know they are going to bring home the win,” said Principal Larry Daly. “So let’s make sure we’re all there.”

Coach Mark Ramsey thanked the school community for the football field, upgraded weight room and new uniforms and said the team is ready for its match against Tri Valley on Friday.

“We’ve played them before,” he said. “But they haven’t been hit like they’re going to get hit on Friday.”

Daly led the assembly in singing the school song and Ramsey introduced the entire team, the sidelines staff and the assistant coaches, before the cheerleaders took to the floor to lead the students in another round of the school song.

“We know you’re going to make us proud,” Daly said to the team. “And no matter what happens, we’re already proud.”