Plan to hire search firm for Decatur Montessori principal job is dropped

DECATUR — School district officials on Thursday said they will not use a Schaumburg firm to conduct a national search for a new Montessori school principal.
The district during a Montessori meeting this week announced they would work with executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to assist in the process of finding candidates to fill the role.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the decision to follow through with the process internally came after hearing feedback from parents and staff.
"Assistant Superintendent (of Teaching and Learning) Jeff Dase heard everyone on Monday and we decided to this was a good route to take rather than use the outside company," Swarthout said.
Garfield Principal Mary Anderson and Enterprise Principal Ann Mathieson will have the option to apply for the role, but under the district's new plan, there will only be one principal and an assistant principal.
Anderson and Mathieson were not immediately available for comment.
Human Resources Director Deanne Hillman during the Monday meeting said the job description is not specific to Montessori. Swarthout said the description would also be changed to reflect Montessori experience as a requirement.
Other requirements for the position include having a master's degree with training in administration, supervision and curriculum development, Hillman previously said. An Illinois certificate with supervisory or administrative endorsements is also required.
