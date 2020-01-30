Plan to hire search firm for Decatur Montessori principal job is dropped

DECATUR — School district officials on Thursday said they will not use a Schaumburg firm to conduct a national search for a new Montessori school principal.

The district during a Montessori meeting this week announced they would work with executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to assist in the process of finding candidates to fill the role.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the decision to follow through with the process internally came after hearing feedback from parents and staff.

"Assistant Superintendent (of Teaching and Learning) Jeff Dase heard everyone on Monday and we decided to this was a good route to take rather than use the outside company," Swarthout said.

Garfield Principal Mary Anderson and Enterprise Principal Ann Mathieson will have the option to apply for the role, but under the district's new plan, there will only be one principal and an assistant principal.

