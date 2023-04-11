DECATUR — History of the Heartland will offer a seminar on historical preservation featuring Decatur native and MacArthur High School graduate Paul Scharnett at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.
The event is free and open to the public. Topics will include how to rehabilitate existing buildings for use and how to determine when a building is beyond rehabilitation.
Scharnett's firm, Scharnett Architects and Associates, operates on the motto "explore every angle." He has been involved in the rehabilitation of a variety of buildings including schools, churches, healthcare facilities, community institutions and commercial buildings.
PHOTOS: Decatur buildings that have been demolished over the years
CHUCK WAGON DINER
Chuck Wagon Diner
Location: 540 N. Main Street Former parking lot of the Barding Pontiac Co.
Opened: October 3, 1961 by Lamar and Opal Purvis
Demolished: 10-23-77 to make way for drive-up windows and parking for Soy Capital Bank.
FANS FIELD
Fans Field
Location: corner of East Garfield and North Woodford Streets
Opened: May 5, 1927 with a crowd of 7,000
Demolished: August 1975
Notable: Home of the Decatur Commodores, a minor league ball club. Decatur was the third city in the US to play ball under lights in 1930. Reopened: June 1977 as softball diamond
ROACH SCHOOL
Roach School
Location: 1932 E. William St.
Named: for James Furman Roach, president of the Decatur School Board in early 1900s
Completed: 1907-08 school year and consisted of four rooms
Addition 1: four rooms added in 1912.
Addition 2: Auditorium, gym, boiler room and six classrooms added in 1920
Addition 3: May 1926 11 classroom and office added.
Demolished: May 2011.
ROGERS THEATRE
Rogers Theatre
Location: 1120 E. Wood
Opened: Dec. 3, 1937 by the Constan family
First Films: Mr. Doss Takes to the Air and Meet the Missus
Last Film: Purple Rain
Size: 875 seats
Notable: First area theatre to have a 'cry room'
SHAW'S RESTAURANT
Shaw's Restaurant
Location: 161 S. Jasper
Opened: 1974 by Ray Shaw
Closed: 2006 after death of Ray Shaw at age 73
Demolished: April 2011
Known for: catering and BBQ
SWARTZ RESTAURANT
Swartz Restaurant
Location: 204 N. 22nd Street
Established: 1946 by Bruce A. 'Al' and Anne Swartz
First name: B&A Cafe
Sold to: Keith & Cathy Ashby in 1977
Demolished: 1995
Know for: Pies at one time 24 varieties and 2,500 pie made in a week
WABASH MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wabash Memorial Hospital
Location: 360 E. Grand Avenue
Name: originally named Wabash Employes Hospital
Opened: 1903 and staffed by hospital sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis had 45 beds
Closed: Sept. 11, 1972
Demolished: 1995
POWERS GRAND OPERA HOUSE
Powers Grand Opera House
Location: south end and east side of 100 block of South Water Street
Opened: Sept. 9, 1899
Seating: 1,500 persons
Destroyed; by fire in 1895, rebuilt and destroyed again 1914
Replaced by: Hotel Orlando
BILL MILL RESTAURANT
Blue Mill Restaurant
Location: 1099 W. Wood St.
Built: 1922
Uses: George Zaller operated the Zeller Confestionary there until 1924. Blue Mill drug store there until 1927, when Blue Mill Tea Room established by M.L. Braucher and H.J. 'Mac' McNamee
Renamed: 'Tea Room dorpped in 1934 when first air conditioning installed making it possibly the first restaurant in state to be air conditioned.
Notable: Celebrities who dined there include, Bill Madlock, Ernie Banks, Harry Reasoner, Margaret Truman, Vincent Price, Bob Crane and Pat O'Brien.
COFFEE POT RESTAURANT
Coffee Pot Restaurant
Location: east of Decatur off Route 36 (look for Coffee Pot Road)
Built: 1929
Burned down: March 1961
ELDORADO BOWL
Eldorado Bowl
Location: 1234 W. Eldorado St.
Opened: 1950 built by Walter, Roy and Arthur Neuendorf
Sold: in 1952 to Art Weisberger
Features: 20-lanes of bowling and restaurant on 2.5 acres
Remodeled: Eldorado End Zone combination bowling sports bar in 2006
Demolished: April 2008
HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL
Stephen Decatur High School
Location: 400 N. Franklin Street
Built: dedication ceremonies Nov. 17, 1911
Features: Designed like gigantic 'E' with auditorium occupying first and second floor of middle section and gymnasium in basement. Later in late 1930s an addition with an gymnasium and auditorium were added to east side.
Cost: $272,000
Demolished: starting Oct, 24, 1977. Kintner gym was first to go.
Notable: Only Decatur high school until 1958.
DECATUR PUBLIC LIBRARY
Decatur Public Library
Location: 457 N. Main Street
Opened: July 3, 1903
Last Day: Dec. 8, 1970 Thomas J. Yockey was last person to leave
Sold to: First Federal Savings and Loan Association
Demolished: August 1972
Notable: Carngie library
MACON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
Macon County third Courthouse
Location: 243 E. Wood
Built: Cornerstone laid Sept, 16, 1891
Demolished: May 1940.
