DECATUR — History of the Heartland will offer a seminar on historical preservation featuring Decatur native and MacArthur High School graduate Paul Scharnett at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public. Topics will include how to rehabilitate existing buildings for use and how to determine when a building is beyond rehabilitation.

Scharnett's firm, Scharnett Architects and Associates, operates on the motto "explore every angle." He has been involved in the rehabilitation of a variety of buildings including schools, churches, healthcare facilities, community institutions and commercial buildings.

